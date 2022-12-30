LEWISBURG – The first baby born in 2023 in the Valley has been announced, and it comes from Evangelical Community Hospital. Evangelical says Oliver Arthur Kline was born Monday afternoon at 1:46 p.m., weighing in at five pounds, 11.5 ounces, and 18 inches long. He’s the third child of Kevin and Stephanie Kline of Middleburg. Olive joins sisters three-year-old Cora and 18-month-old Carla.

