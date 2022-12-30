ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wkok.com

State Police: Troopers Say Pursuit Ended with One in Custody

LYKENS – Authorities say there was a police pursuit in Upper Dauphin County overnight, which ended in lower Northumberland County. One person is said to be in custody. No other details being released, no injuries were reported by dispatchers in either county. Lykens state police say they’ll have more...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Union County Man Charged with Arson after Porch Fire

WHITE DEER – A man from Union County is charged with arson after a porch fire early on New Year’s Day. State police say 35-year-old Jamarro Wells of White Deer is accused of arson, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, and other charges. They say he set a neighbor’s enclosed porch on fire around 1:30am Sunday.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Two Arrested After Car Stolen Along Route 15 in Union County

ALLENWOOD – Two people were arrested and charged after they stole a vehicle along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County on Christmas Day. Milton state police say arrested were 46-year-old Michael Rowello of Bloomsburg and 26-year-old Trae jon Londo of Allegeheny County. Troopers say the suspects were identified...
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

United Way’s United in Recovery has Naloxone Giveaways

BLOOMSBURG – United in Recovery, a division of the Susquehanna Valley United Way, has free naloxone giveways scheduled in Columbia County. According to the agency, members of the community can pick their naloxone kits up along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Evangelical Community Hospital Introduces First Baby of 2023

LEWISBURG – The first baby born in 2023 in the Valley has been announced, and it comes from Evangelical Community Hospital. Evangelical says Oliver Arthur Kline was born Monday afternoon at 1:46 p.m., weighing in at five pounds, 11.5 ounces, and 18 inches long. He’s the third child of Kevin and Stephanie Kline of Middleburg. Olive joins sisters three-year-old Cora and 18-month-old Carla.
LEWISBURG, PA

