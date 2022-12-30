ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juelz Santana And Kimbella Vanderhee Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Marriage

By Tanay Hudson
 4 days ago

Kimbella, Juelz Santana.                      Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

After over a decade together and three years of marriage, Kimbella Vanderhee and Juelz Santana have called it quits. Vanderhee let the world know she is a single woman via social media and shared a bit about what led to their split.

Over clips from various movie scenes on her Instagram Stories, she wrote:

Arguing 24/7 because his feelings were all that mattered/Begging him to change so we could make it work/Feeling numb because he made you feel like the problem/Watching him mess up again when he promised he’d change/Feeling alone after he lied the whole relationship/Knowing it’s time to give up even though you love him/Figuring out how you’re going to fix yourself after he dragged you down.

The Love & Hip Hop New York star also shared a photo of her on the beach showing off her voluptuous body and captioned it, “next chapter…S I N G L E.”

Juelz Santana And Kimbella Vanderhee Have Been Together For 13 Years

Vanderhee and the Dipset rapper tied the knot in January 2019 before he began his 27-month prison sentence for gun charges. He proposed to her at a sold-out Diplomats concert at New York City’s Apollo Theater in November 2018.

“This my lady. She’s been rocking with me for a long, long time,” he told the audience. “She stuck it out with a n**** through the ups and downs. I love you, baby. You’re my queen and I want to do this in front of everybody right here.”

The Miami native shared a celebratory post as well, saying the nine years it took to get engaged was worth the wait.

“Ladies if that’s the man you want & love you will wait however long if the love is REAL,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post after their engagement.

They have three children together, Juelz, Bella and Santana, who she gave birth to while the “My Love” rapper was incarcerated. Vanderhee and Santana began dating in 2009.

