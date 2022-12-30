ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

VANDERBILT 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 79, OT

Percentages: FG .417, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Carter 4-6, Brown 2-6, Johnson 2-6, Davis 1-1, Ja.Wright 0-3, Jackson 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 4, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Jackson 2, Brown, Gray). Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Brown, Ja.Wright). Technical Fouls: None.
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

AKRON 76, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 51

Percentages: FG .353, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Thornton 1-2, Nutter 1-3, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, D.Hunter 0-2, Coit 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser, Thornton). Turnovers: 17 (Crump 3, Durosinmi 3, Williams 3, Coit 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Nutter...
AKRON, OH
SFGate

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 68, MIAMI (OH) 56

Percentages: FG .339, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Safford 3-8, Williams 1-5, Lairy 1-7, Lewis 0-2, Mabrey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mirambeaux 2). Turnovers: 14 (Lairy 4, Mirambeaux 3, Mabrey 2, Williams 2, Lewis, Safford, Smith). Steals: 5 (Safford 2, Lairy, Mabrey, Smith).
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
SFGate

MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56

Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
EAST LANSING, MI
SFGate

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 87, MISSISSIPPI STATE 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Hamilton 2-3, Davis 1-2, Murphy 1-2, Reed 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Moore 0-2, Russell 0-2, Jeffries 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Matthews). Turnovers: 12 (Matthews 3, Smith 3, Horton 2, Murphy 2, Davis, Moore). Steals: 8 (Jeffries...
KNOXVILLE, TN
SFGate

KENT STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 72

Percentages: FG .510, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Maddox 2-3, Hastings 2-5, Hannah 1-1, Norman 1-5, Monegro 0-1, Simms 0-2, Hubbard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Hubbard 3, Monegro 3, Hastings 2, Maddox 2, Norman, Simms). Steals: 6 (Maddox...
KALAMAZOO, MI
SFGate

BOWLING GREEN 91, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65

Percentages: FG .529, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Metheny 3-6, Turner 2-3, Elsasser 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Mills 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Agee 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Agee 5, Curtis). Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Towns 3, Curtis 2, Agee, Ayers, Metheny). Steals: 7...
YPSILANTI, MI
SFGate

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

First Period_1, Carolina, Burns 5 (Slavin, Stastny), 7:24. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 3 (Kravtsov, Chytil), 16:26 (pp). 3, Carolina, Necas 17 (Stastny, Svechnikov), 16:42. Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19, 16:45 (pp). 5, Carolina, Chatfield 2 (Teravainen), 17:14. Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 11 (Fox, Lindgren), 0:36. 7, N.Y. Rangers,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
SFGate

BALL STATE 90, TOLEDO 83

Percentages: FG .525, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Coleman 4-8, Jacobs 3-4, Sellers 3-6, Windham 1-3, Owens-White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jihad, Sparks). Turnovers: 10 (Sellers 5, Pearson 2, Coleman, Sparks, Windham). Steals: 2 (Pearson, Sellers). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. TOLEDO...
TOLEDO, OH
SFGate

BUFFALO 75, OHIO 72

Percentages: FG .375, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (M.Brown 4-7, Hunter 1-2, A.Brown 1-4, Clayton 1-4, Baker 0-1, Sheldon 0-1, Roderick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton 2). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 4, Clayton 2, Sheldon 2, Wiznitzer 2, Baker, James, Roderick). Steals: 2 (Hunter,...
BUFFALO, NY
SFGate

No. 23 Baylor 81, No. 17 Oklahoma 70

OKLAHOMA (11-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Robertson 4-8, Llanusa 3-10, Vann 1-3, L.Scott 0-1, Tot 0-3, Williams 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Joens 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Johnson 3, Vann 2) Turnovers: 19 (Williams 6, Johnson 3, Llanusa 2, Robertson...
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

Nowell scores 36 as K-State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 on Tuesday night with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory. The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers. Kansas State then held off a Texas rally as the Longhorns made 11 consecutive shots in the second half and shaved a 20-point deficit under 10 with just under five minutes left. Nowell and Kansas State showed enough poise to get the big shots they needed late to close out the win. Nowell’s two free throws with 3:23 remaining made it 100-88 before he swished a step-back 3-pointer on the next possession to put an exclamation point on the night for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson added 28 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), whose free-flowing offense with Nowell leading the way found just about any open shot the team wanted. Nowell came into the game No. 2 nationally in assists, and his shifty drives and nifty passing had Texas defenders looking for the ball all game.
AUSTIN, TX
SFGate

Florida 5, Arizona 3

First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 18 (Barkov, Forsling), 1:09. 2, Florida, E.Staal 5 (M.Staal), 11:21. 3, Arizona, Chychrun 5 (Keller, Schmaltz), 19:57 (pp). Second Period_4, Arizona, Keller 14 (Valimaki), 5:17. 5, Florida, Tkachuk 19 (Mahura), 10:37. 6, Arizona, Bjugstad 10 (McBain, Moser), 13:59. 7, Florida, E.Staal 6 (Lomberg, Tkachuk), 16:01. 8, Florida, Tkachuk 20 (Reinhart, Knight), 19:29 (pp).
GAINESVILLE, FL
SFGate

Buffalo 5, Washington 4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Tuch 18 (Thompson, Skinner), 10:48. 2, Washington, Milano 6 (Mantha, Irwin), 12:07. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 28 (Dahlin, Cozens), 17:29 (pp). Second Period_4, Buffalo, Thompson 29 (Tuch, Lyubushkin), 5:50. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 27 (Kuznetsov), 16:46. Third Period_6, Washington, Dowd 10 (Milano, Jensen), 0:55. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 28 (Sheary),...
BUFFALO, NY
WJHL

Daniel Kilgore on Damar Hamlin: ‘I wanted to pray’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former NFL player from the Tri-Cities says the first thing he wanted to do upon finding out about Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse was to stop and pray. During Monday night’s game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, Hamlin collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Daniel Kilgore, who […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy