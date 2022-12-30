Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
SFGate
VANDERBILT 84, SOUTH CAROLINA 79, OT
Percentages: FG .417, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Carter 4-6, Brown 2-6, Johnson 2-6, Davis 1-1, Ja.Wright 0-3, Jackson 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 4, Bosmans-Verdonk 2, Jackson 2, Brown, Gray). Steals: 4 (Jackson 2, Brown, Ja.Wright). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
AKRON 76, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 51
Percentages: FG .353, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Thornton 1-2, Nutter 1-3, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, D.Hunter 0-2, Coit 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser, Thornton). Turnovers: 17 (Crump 3, Durosinmi 3, Williams 3, Coit 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Nutter...
SFGate
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 68, MIAMI (OH) 56
Percentages: FG .339, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Safford 3-8, Williams 1-5, Lairy 1-7, Lewis 0-2, Mabrey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mirambeaux 2). Turnovers: 14 (Lairy 4, Mirambeaux 3, Mabrey 2, Williams 2, Lewis, Safford, Smith). Steals: 5 (Safford 2, Lairy, Mabrey, Smith).
SFGate
MICHIGAN STATE 74, NEBRASKA 56
Percentages: FG .418, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Breidenbach 1-3, Wilcher 1-4, Gary 0-2, Tominaga 0-3, Bandoumel 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gary 2, D.Walker). Turnovers: 9 (D.Walker 3, Griesel 2, Bandoumel, Breidenbach, Lawrence, Tominaga). Steals: 5 (Griesel 2, Bandoumel, D.Walker, Dawson). Technical Fouls:...
SFGate
NO. 8 TENNESSEE 87, MISSISSIPPI STATE 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Hamilton 2-3, Davis 1-2, Murphy 1-2, Reed 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Moore 0-2, Russell 0-2, Jeffries 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Matthews). Turnovers: 12 (Matthews 3, Smith 3, Horton 2, Murphy 2, Davis, Moore). Steals: 8 (Jeffries...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
SFGate
KENT STATE 80, WESTERN MICHIGAN 72
Percentages: FG .510, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Maddox 2-3, Hastings 2-5, Hannah 1-1, Norman 1-5, Monegro 0-1, Simms 0-2, Hubbard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simms). Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Hubbard 3, Monegro 3, Hastings 2, Maddox 2, Norman, Simms). Steals: 6 (Maddox...
SFGate
BOWLING GREEN 91, EASTERN MICHIGAN 65
Percentages: FG .529, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Metheny 3-6, Turner 2-3, Elsasser 1-1, Lightfoot 1-2, Curtis 1-3, Mills 1-3, Ayers 1-4, Agee 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Agee 5, Curtis). Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Towns 3, Curtis 2, Agee, Ayers, Metheny). Steals: 7...
SFGate
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3
First Period_1, Carolina, Burns 5 (Slavin, Stastny), 7:24. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 3 (Kravtsov, Chytil), 16:26 (pp). 3, Carolina, Necas 17 (Stastny, Svechnikov), 16:42. Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19, 16:45 (pp). 5, Carolina, Chatfield 2 (Teravainen), 17:14. Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 11 (Fox, Lindgren), 0:36. 7, N.Y. Rangers,...
SFGate
BALL STATE 90, TOLEDO 83
Percentages: FG .525, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Coleman 4-8, Jacobs 3-4, Sellers 3-6, Windham 1-3, Owens-White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jihad, Sparks). Turnovers: 10 (Sellers 5, Pearson 2, Coleman, Sparks, Windham). Steals: 2 (Pearson, Sellers). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. TOLEDO...
SFGate
BUFFALO 75, OHIO 72
Percentages: FG .375, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (M.Brown 4-7, Hunter 1-2, A.Brown 1-4, Clayton 1-4, Baker 0-1, Sheldon 0-1, Roderick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton 2). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 4, Clayton 2, Sheldon 2, Wiznitzer 2, Baker, James, Roderick). Steals: 2 (Hunter,...
SFGate
No. 23 Baylor 81, No. 17 Oklahoma 70
OKLAHOMA (11-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Robertson 4-8, Llanusa 3-10, Vann 1-3, L.Scott 0-1, Tot 0-3, Williams 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Joens 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Johnson 3, Vann 2) Turnovers: 19 (Williams 6, Johnson 3, Llanusa 2, Robertson...
No. 3 Kansas clips Texas Tech to snap home winning streak
Dajuan Harris had a career-high 18 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range as No. 3 Kansas defeated Texas Tech
Nowell scores 36 as K-State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 on Tuesday night with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory. The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers. Kansas State then held off a Texas rally as the Longhorns made 11 consecutive shots in the second half and shaved a 20-point deficit under 10 with just under five minutes left. Nowell and Kansas State showed enough poise to get the big shots they needed late to close out the win. Nowell’s two free throws with 3:23 remaining made it 100-88 before he swished a step-back 3-pointer on the next possession to put an exclamation point on the night for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson added 28 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12), whose free-flowing offense with Nowell leading the way found just about any open shot the team wanted. Nowell came into the game No. 2 nationally in assists, and his shifty drives and nifty passing had Texas defenders looking for the ball all game.
SFGate
Florida 5, Arizona 3
First Period_1, Florida, Tkachuk 18 (Barkov, Forsling), 1:09. 2, Florida, E.Staal 5 (M.Staal), 11:21. 3, Arizona, Chychrun 5 (Keller, Schmaltz), 19:57 (pp). Second Period_4, Arizona, Keller 14 (Valimaki), 5:17. 5, Florida, Tkachuk 19 (Mahura), 10:37. 6, Arizona, Bjugstad 10 (McBain, Moser), 13:59. 7, Florida, E.Staal 6 (Lomberg, Tkachuk), 16:01. 8, Florida, Tkachuk 20 (Reinhart, Knight), 19:29 (pp).
Miami offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four
Could the Seminoles add another transfer along the offensive line?
SFGate
Buffalo 5, Washington 4
First Period_1, Buffalo, Tuch 18 (Thompson, Skinner), 10:48. 2, Washington, Milano 6 (Mantha, Irwin), 12:07. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 28 (Dahlin, Cozens), 17:29 (pp). Second Period_4, Buffalo, Thompson 29 (Tuch, Lyubushkin), 5:50. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 27 (Kuznetsov), 16:46. Third Period_6, Washington, Dowd 10 (Milano, Jensen), 0:55. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 28 (Sheary),...
Daniel Kilgore on Damar Hamlin: ‘I wanted to pray’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former NFL player from the Tri-Cities says the first thing he wanted to do upon finding out about Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s collapse was to stop and pray. During Monday night’s game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, Hamlin collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Daniel Kilgore, who […]
Comments / 0