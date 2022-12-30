Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Dec. 26 for breaking into a residence using a crowbar while trying to steal pills from the victim three days prior. Upon arrival at the residence in Homosassa, the victim showed deputies the $200 worth of damage and pry marks caused to the door that was pried open, as well as video evidence of the crime, according to the arrest affidavit.

HOMOSASSA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO