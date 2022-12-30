Read full article on original website
Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Citrus County Chronicle
Local teens offer their voices to NAMI to talk about mental health
When it comes to understanding mental illness, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Citrus’ youth advocate Jon Cobb says people need a face, a voice and a story. At 14, he’s a face and a voice and has a story to tell about his struggle with mental illness.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness considers changes to Country Jam; plan to attract artists
Inverness’ elected officials want to build on the success of their arts projects and festivals and now attract artists to live in the city and make art there. The Inverness council will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the city’s government center on 212 W. Main St. for its final vote on the ordinance that council members are hoping will help attract artists to stay.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ross, Ulta, Five Below & Petsmart commit to new Lecanto plaza
Get ready for even more stores at what is fast becoming the commercial hub of Citrus County. Ross Dress for Less will anchor the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza, to be built in the open grass area fronting County Road 491 in front of Walmart.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness new downtown hotel project victim of labor and supply problems
Four months behind schedule and 15 percent over his anticipated budget in building Inverness’ new downtown extended-stay hotel, hotelier Dr. Paresh Desai said the Springwood Suites hotel will open by Jan. 15. A few minutes later he said, “Maybe by the end of January.”. “Hope is the main...
Citrus County Chronicle
County commissioners cite priorities for 2023
Finishing the widening of County Road 491. Countywide broadband expansion. Managing Citrus County’s growth spurt. These are just three priorities set forth by county commissioners as they look forward to a new year. Many of these issues, such as finding a solution to the affordable housing shortage, are holdovers from 2021.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man arrested in Ocala due to grand theft warrant
A snooze in his car in an Ocala Walmart parking lot led to the arrest of a Citrus County man. It was the day before Christmas when a well-meaning Samarian got the attention of an Ocala policeman making his usual security patrol around the retail store on Southwest 19th Street.
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman arrested for domestic battery and battery
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday, Dec. 28, and arrested a woman for attacking two victims, one of whom was 65 years of age or older. Upon arrival, victim one told deputies that she heard a verbal altercation between victim two and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa woman arrested for burglary with crowbar
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Dec. 26 for breaking into a residence using a crowbar while trying to steal pills from the victim three days prior. Upon arrival at the residence in Homosassa, the victim showed deputies the $200 worth of damage and pry marks caused to the door that was pried open, as well as video evidence of the crime, according to the arrest affidavit.
Citrus County Chronicle
Traffic stop lands Dunnellon man in jail, drug and gun charges
A Dunnellon man is facing drug and weapons charges after running a stop sign. According to the Florida Highway Patrol arrest records of Kendre Craig Jones, 18, a trooper on Dec. 26 reported seeing Jones driving west on West Gene Martin Lane near U.S. 41 and not stopping at a stop sign.
