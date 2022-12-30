ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Police Search For Wawa Shoplifter

MANCHESTER – Township Police are hoping the public can help identify the man seen on surveillance video shoplifting a number of items from Wawa. Police released the photo of the man accused of taking items from the Wawa in the Whiting section of town. Anyone with information regarding this...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank

JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching for Two Males

The Camden County Police Department is looking for individuals who are missing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042. Charles Sims from Parkside. Charles Sims, 55, has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is described...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Police Arrest Trio On Drug Charges

Three drug suspects were arrested in separate surveillance operations in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, the arrests were made and drugs recovered, they said, along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. The surveillance operations were in response to complaints from the public and...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting

A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
OCEANPORT, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Subway creep in Manhattan tried to rape young woman on 2 train: cops

The suspect sought for attempting to rape a woman on board a 2 train that departed from Harlem on Jan. 1, 2023. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Special victims detectives in Manhattan are looking for the creep...
MANHATTAN, NY
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
CBS Philly

Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore couple charged after infant overdoses, police find trove of LSD, meth, oxy in home

HAZLET, NJ – A Hazlet couple were arrested Thursday after their 1-year-old baby overdosed. When police searched their home, they uncovered a treasure trove of illegal drugs. According to police, the parents have been criminally charged after the child experienced a suspected drug overdose in Hazlet yesterday and was then revived by responding police officers, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday. Both Alexander Green, 28, and Rosalia Diasio, 23, have been charged with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Green has also been charged with numerous related second- and third-degree drug offenses.  According to police, officers The post Shore couple charged after infant overdoses, police find trove of LSD, meth, oxy in home appeared first on Shore News Network.
HAZLET, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy