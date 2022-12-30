Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
A massive sports area could be constructed at Staten Island's Willowbrook Park .Raj guleriaStaten Island, NY
Related
Police Search For Wawa Shoplifter
MANCHESTER – Township Police are hoping the public can help identify the man seen on surveillance video shoplifting a number of items from Wawa. Police released the photo of the man accused of taking items from the Wawa in the Whiting section of town. Anyone with information regarding this...
Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank
JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching for Two Males
The Camden County Police Department is looking for individuals who are missing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042. Charles Sims from Parkside. Charles Sims, 55, has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is described...
Atlantic City Police Arrest Trio On Drug Charges
Three drug suspects were arrested in separate surveillance operations in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, the arrests were made and drugs recovered, they said, along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. The surveillance operations were in response to complaints from the public and...
Police accuse man of being drunk with child in car, assaulting woman
Northern Regional Police accused a Bucks County man of being drunk while driving with a toddler in his vehicle to a family Christmas dinner and then assaulting a woman when she asked him to pull over so she could take the wheel. Thomas William Cooke, 40, of Edgewood Road in...
Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting
A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Fugitive Wanted for NJ Attempted Murder Shot, Killed by Police at Motel
MONTVILLE — A man wanted for attempted murder in Bergen County was shot and killed in a police-involved incident in Morris County that left two officers wounded, the state Attorney General’s Office announced. The firefight unfolded on Saturday after 7 PM in a motel along Route 46 in...
Family scarred after bullets riddle Newark home; police say house was wrongly targeted
"My home is riddled with bullets," Schkeema Troutman said. She was sleeping on her living room couch, when she was startled by a loud bang.
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway creep in Manhattan tried to rape young woman on 2 train: cops
The suspect sought for attempting to rape a woman on board a 2 train that departed from Harlem on Jan. 1, 2023. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Special victims detectives in Manhattan are looking for the creep...
Man shot in West Philadelphia carjacking
Police report that the victim was carjacked and shot right in front of his home where he lives with family.
Elmwood Park neighbors ‘relieved’ after manhunt ends with death of shooting suspect
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response team went into a room at the hotel, where Allandale was said to have started shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex
A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
Shore couple charged after infant overdoses, police find trove of LSD, meth, oxy in home
HAZLET, NJ – A Hazlet couple were arrested Thursday after their 1-year-old baby overdosed. When police searched their home, they uncovered a treasure trove of illegal drugs. According to police, the parents have been criminally charged after the child experienced a suspected drug overdose in Hazlet yesterday and was then revived by responding police officers, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday. Both Alexander Green, 28, and Rosalia Diasio, 23, have been charged with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Green has also been charged with numerous related second- and third-degree drug offenses. According to police, officers The post Shore couple charged after infant overdoses, police find trove of LSD, meth, oxy in home appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vehicle Stolen in GA Leads NJ State Police on 50-mile Pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
Family reunites with long-lost dog trapped by NJ animal hoarders
It was a reunion two years in the making. A family from Tennessee drove 11 straight hours to reunite with their bloodhound named Daisy who was one of 180 dogs and cats found inside a filthy Brick house in December as over half the other animals have been adopted. Ocean...
Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found near busy highway on Christmas
Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of a busy highway in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Saturday shared a grainy photo of the person of...
Comments / 0