ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Possible cyberattack at CentraState prompts hospital to divert ambulances

By Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nVQ6_0jyv2BlR00

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP − A cybersecurity problem at CentraState Medical Center has prompted the hospital to divert ambulances and most new patients to other facilities, a spokeswoman said.

Spokeswoman Lori Palmer said critical care at the hospital has not been affected and the hospital is still taking some walk-in patients.

"We are still accepting patients if people walk into the (Emergency Department). We have patients currently here, many of whom are currently being taken care of," she said.

Aside from that, outpatient services were due to be suspended at 1 p.m. Friday and remain that way until further notice.

The IT security issue was discovered early Friday, Palmer said.

The hospital is still working to determine the extent of the problem and its cause.

Palmer said the hospital immediately alerted the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

It's unclear if the investigation involves the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, which deals with cyberattacks. Calls to the office have not been immediately returned.

The New Jersey office and its cybersecurity division, the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, issued an alert at the end of November warning the public to remain alert for signs of cyber threats targeting individuals, organizations and businesses across the state during the upcoming holiday season.

The office's alert level is currently at "blue" or "guarded," meaning a general risk of hacking or malicious activity exists, but no "known exploits have been identified or known exploits have been identified but no significant impact has occurred."

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. hospital diverting patients days after cybersecurity issue

CentraState Medical Center was diverting patients from its emergency room on Tuesday, days after the Freehold hospital had halted new admissions due to a cybersecurity issue. The details of the issue, which struck last Friday, remain unclear. A spokeswoman for the facility would say only that there were no new updates. It’s unclear if the cybersecurity problem has since been resolved.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Lights out? NJ on alert for possible attacks on electric substation

Following recent attacks on electric substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people in the dark without heat, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is ramping up security efforts around facilities in the Garden State. While authorities have not commented on...
OREGON STATE
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.

After the holidays, thousands of kids in two New Jersey school districts will confront COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school officials stated Thursday that students and staff must wear face masks indoors starting Jan. 3. When classes start, the move will affect 25,000 kids in the state’s fourth-largest school district.
PATERSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Proposed Constitutional Amendment In New Jersey Would Allow Volunteer Firefighters, First Aid Members To Not Pay Property Tax

A newly proposed constitutional amendment in New Jersey would authorize municipalities to provide a property tax credit to volunteer firefighters or volunteer first aid squad members, including Hatzolah members, of up to 100% for their primary residence. According to the proposed amendment, the governing body of a municipality, by ordinance,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
NEWARK, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

In Accordance With New Regulations, Health Insurance Policies in the State of New Jersey Must Include Coverage for Abortion Services for Both Individuals and Small Businesses.

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance stated on Friday, December 31 that effective January 1, 2019, all individual and small group health plans in the state must provide coverage for abortion services. According to a statement from state officials, the new regulations will go into force for major...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy