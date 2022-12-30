Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
NBC Sports
Bills-Bengals postponed after Damar Hamlin collapses
The Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football has been postponed following a scary situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced. In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while attempting to make a tackle. After the hard hit, Hamlin got up off the ground, stood in place for a moment and then collapsed on the field.
NBC Sports
Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants
Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Foles rolled over and grimaced in pain just before walking to the sideline, talking to the trainers and being carted off to...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: I’ve known Damar Hamlin since he was 12, this is a personal thing to me
Like everyone in the NFL, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned first and foremost today with the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night. But Tomlin revealed that he has a personal connection with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
NBC Sports
How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start
Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati. Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.
NBC Sports
How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes is one of us when it comes to Bills-Bengals clash
Monday Night Football will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, two of the best teams in the AFC. And just like all of us, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be watching. After all, one of these teams will likely be standing in their way en route to another Super Bowl appearance.
NFL team deletes controversial Tweet after backlash
The Atlanta Falcons beat the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 20-19 on Sunday afternoon thanks to a game-winning 21-yard field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo. The moment was certainly a cause for celebration, just like any game-winning field goal, but the way the Falcons’ social media team chose to celebrate was definitely in poor Read more... The post NFL team deletes controversial Tweet after backlash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Buffalo Bills helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin collapses on field of Bills-Bengals game, play temporarily suspended
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision during Monday Night Football. While attempting to make a tackle, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, momentarily stood in place and then fell backward to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.
NBC Sports
Report: Jim Harbaugh's NFL return 'done deal' if he gets offer
Jim Harbaugh’s name is floating around the NFL … again. The Michigan coach reportedly would leave his college football gig for another run in the NFL if he received an offer from a team, The Athletic reported Monday, citing multiple sources close to Harbaugh. “I think it is...
NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor
The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
Comments / 0