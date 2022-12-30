ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know as Rice Owls take on UTEP Miners men in Saturday basketball game in El Paso

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
The 8-5 UTEP men will try to recover from Thursday's heartbreak at UAB and move above .500 in Conference USA when they make the quick turnaround to face Rice on Saturday.

The 2 p.m. tip at the Don Haskins Center will be carried on 600 ESPN El Paso-KROD AM. It will be streamed on CUSAtv.

Who is Rice?

After pulling out an 81-78 victory at Western Kentucky on Thursday, the Owls improved to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA.

Rice is prolific, as their 83 points per game ranks second in C-USA behind the UAB team UTEP just lost to in double overtime and they are the best shooting team in the league at 49.7%.

Two days after facing the conference scoring leader in Jordan Walker, UTEP faces the league's second-leading scorer in guard Quincy Olivari, who averages 18.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. Guard Travis Evee completes a potent 1-2 punch as he averages 15.5 points. All five starters average 7.9 points or more.

What is the challenge?

UTEP has to shake off any hangover from the double-overtime loss at league favorite UAB that the Miners certainly feel they should have won.

The two obvious problem areas are free-throw shooting, where the Miners are a miserable 60.7%, 4% lower than anyone else in Conference USA, and turnovers. UTEP's 16.4 giveaways each game also leads C-USA.

"What (the UAB loss) can't do is cost us the Rice game on Saturday," coach Joe Golding said. "This was a gut punch, a double overtime game. The guys played a lot of minutes and we have to recover quickly."

Bret Bloomquist may be reached at 915-546-6359, bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com and @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

