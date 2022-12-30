ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed, one injured in Tuscaloosa after police pursuit ends in crash

By Jasmine Hollie, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
A woman was killed early Friday morning after a traffic stop turned into a deadly police pursuit in Tuscaloosa.

At 4 a.m. on Friday, a Tuscaloosa police officer attempted to stop a motorist who had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue. The driver refused to stop and continued along Kicker Road and then north toward Jack Warner Parkway, said Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Taylor said the driver then continued on to 25th Avenue East, before his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree near Tamaha Trace.

The male driver was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center where he was being treated for his injuries. His female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the driver or deceased passenger early Friday afternoon.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded and are investigating thecrash.

Police say the portion of 25th Avenue East, just south of the bridge by Colonial Drive and JackWarner Parkway, will remain closed during the initial stages of the investigation.

The Tuscaloosa News

