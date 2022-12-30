ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana's high school graduation rate sees slight drop but fewer waivers used to graduate

By Caroline Beck and Rachel Fradette, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t74mj_0jyv1v2800

Indiana’s high school graduation rate for 2022 dipped slightly and most demographics' rates remained stagnant, but fewer Indiana students needed a waiver to graduate compared to last year.

The Indiana Department of Education released its 2022 high school graduation rates Friday, which showed this year’s state rate dipping slightly to 86.61% compared to last year’s rate of 86.69%.

The new graduation rates show that students are still trying to recover from academic disruptions brought on by the pandemic and have not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels of 87.29% in 2019.

Friday’s release also comes at a time when state lawmakers have said reinventing high school is one of their priorities for the 2023 legislative session, something Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner also echoed in a press release Friday.

“As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured,” Jenner said.

The rate for non-waiver graduation – the number of students who complete all their diploma requirements, without needing a waiver – also improved from 78.78% last year to 80.58% in 2022. Waivers are used in a variety of circumstances when the student is unable to complete graduation requirements because of things like transferring their senior year, or when a student who can't meet the requirements has lined up post-high school employment, such as joining the military.

State graduation rates for Black, Hispanic, English Learners, special education students and students who qualify for free and reduced lunch all increased slightly from last year.

  • Black students: 77.05% in 2021 to 77.52% in 2022
  • Hispanic students: 82.66% in 2021 to 83.86% in 2022
  • White students: 89.04% in 2021 to 88.75% in 2022
  • Asian students: 93.70% in 2021 to 92.06% in 2022
  • Multiracial students: 82.53% in 2021 to 82.71% in 2022
  • American Indian students: 77.01% in 2021 to 84.28% in 2022
  • Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander students: 86.36% in 2021 to 83.10% in 2022
  • English Learners: 82.80% in 2021 to 85.60% in 2022
  • Special education students: 74.52% in 2021 to 76.39% in 2022
  • Students receiving free and reduced-price meals: 82.84% in 2021 to 83.74% in 2022

The state also released Indiana’s federal graduate rate on Friday, which also showed a slight dip from last year at 85.75% to 85.12% in 2022. The federal graduation rate is calculated differently due to differences between state and federal accountability equations and standards.

Marion County school district rates

A little over half of Marion County’s high schools beat the state graduation rate with Speedway having the best rate at almost 100%.

The county's and state’s largest school district, Indianapolis Public Schools, had the worst rate out of Marion County’s 11 school districts but did improve from last year’s graduate rate of 76.1%.

For IPS’s graduation rate, it includes data from Herron High School, Riverside High School, Purdue Polytechnic High School, Christel House South, Hope Academy, and Phalen Virtual leadership Academy.

  • Indianapolis Public Schools: 80%
  • Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township: 91.87%
  • Franklin Township Community School Corp.: 97.18%
  • Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township: 92.61%
  • Metropolitan School District of Perry Township: 92.73%
  • Metropolitan School District of Pike Township: 87.91%
  • Metropolitan School District of Warren Township: 82.92%
  • Metropolitan School District of Washington Township: 90.40%
  • Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township: 80.89%
  • Beech Grove City Schools: 80.35%
  • School Town of Speedway: 99.18%

Graduation rates for suburban districts

Graduation rates in suburban areas surrounding Marion County continued to soar this year, with a few districts surpassing the state's average rate by more than 10%.

Zionsville Community Schools and Brownsburg Community Schools, which have some of the highest standardized test scores in the state, shared Central Indiana’s highest graduation rates at 98.38% and 98.16% respectively.

ILEARN 2022:Results show slight growth, but students are still behind due to COVID-19

  • Carmel Clay Schools: 96.36%
  • Hamilton Southeastern Schools: 97.96%
  • Westfield-Washington Schools: 97.21%
  • Noblesville Schools: 97.64%
  • Zionsville Community Schools: 98.38%
  • Brownsburg Community School Corp.: 98.16%
  • Avon Community School Corp.: 97.38%
  • Plainfield Community School Corp.: 92.83%
  • Center Grove Community School Corp.: 96.39%
  • Greenwood Community School Corp.: 89.15%

Rachel Fradette is a general assignment reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at rfradette@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter at @Rachel_Fradette.

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy.

Caroline is also a Report for America corps member with the GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world.

Report for America, funded by both private and public donors, covers up to 50% of a reporter's salary. It’s up to IndyStar to find the other half, through local community donors, benefactors, grants or other fundraising activities.

If you would like to make a personal, tax-deductible contribution to her position, you can make a one-time donation online or a recurring monthly donation via IndyStar.com/RFA.

You can also donate by check, payable to “The GroundTruth Project.” Send it to Report for America IndyStar Campaign, c/o The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Dr, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon, 97008-7105. Please put IndyStar/Report for America in the check memo line.

Comments / 2

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups

Graduation rates for Indiana’s 2022 high school class remained mostly unchanged compared to the year prior, but certain student groups still lag behind their peers. Data shows 86.61% of Hoosier students in the Class of 2022 reached graduation, according to a new report released Friday by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). That’s almost the […] The post Indiana’s 2022 graduation rates stagnant, but disparities persist among student groups appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces 2022 Graduation Rates

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2022 state graduation rates, with data showing 86.61% of students in the Class of 2022 graduating. “Graduating high school is an important milestone as students transition to their next step, whether that’s employment, enrollment, or enlistment leading to service,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured. This includes increasing the number of students having access to a high-value postsecondary credential before graduation, increasing access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities that allow for additional skill development, as well as providing flexibility for high schools – allowing them to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student’s unique path.”
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Arc of Indiana names Outstanding Professional Award winner

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – The Arc of Indiana has announced the recipient of their 2022 Outstanding Professional Award as Holly Forville. The Outstanding Professional Award, a part of the annual Impact Awards, recognizes an administrative or an executive level professional for their contribution and impact on the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Washington Examiner

Indiana launches student-success dashboard for students, teachers

(The Center Square) – Indiana Department of Education launched a student-success dashboard to give students and educators a clearer view of each student’s progress toward graduation. The Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard, nicknamed Indiana GPS, was developed over the course of a year in response to House...
INDIANA STATE
TMZ.com

Video of Bryan Kohberger's Indiana Traffic Stop Where Cops Let Him Go

Bryan Kohberger was stopped by Indiana cops back in mid-December in that white Hyundai Elantra, but they let him go -- and we have video of the encounter. It happened December 15th ... a trooper with the Indiana State Police pulled the car over for following too closely. There were two men in the car -- Kohberger was driving, and the passenger presumably was his father, who accompanied him from Washington State to Pennsylvania.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

HEALTH DEPARTMENT URGES PARENTS TO HAVE CHILDREN TESTED FOR LEAD

The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all parents to have their children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure as part of legislation that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. House Enrolled Act 1313 requires all healthcare providers serving children to offer lead testing to their patients, ideally at...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Nursing Shortage

There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

New statewide policy on vehicle pursuits now in effect in Indiana

— A new statewide policy on minimum standards for vehicle pursuits went into effect on New Year’s Day Sunday. It was in November that the Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB) established the Uniform Statewide Policy on Minimum Standards for Vehicle Pursuits and it was required to be incorporated into the policies, procedures, and general orders of all Indiana law enforcement agencies no later than January 1.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Letter: IDN honors organ, tissue donors at funerals

One’s decision to save lives as their own life ends is one of the most selfless acts a person will ever make. In 2021, hundreds of Indiana residents became organ and tissue donors, giving others a second chance at life. Their gifts provided recipients more time with their family, friends and loved ones, more opportunities to realize their hopes and dreams, and more years to enjoy all that life presents.
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy