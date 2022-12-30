ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

COVID numbers drop here

By BY Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago
Crawford County’s cornavirus numbers dropped again just in time for the start of the new year.

A total of 23 new cases, including three from an unspecified outbreak, were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Friday.

The new cases included one infant boy, one young boy and two teenage girls.

Also, a man and woman in their 20s, two men and women in their 30s, a man and two women in their 40s, a man and two women in their 50s, a man and two women in their 60s, a man and woman in their 70s, a man and woman in their 80s and a man and woman in their 90s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.

A total of 7,432 cases have been reported here officially since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-six county residents have died of the disease.

Statewide, almost 4 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with about 41,000 deaths.

