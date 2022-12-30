ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Bicyclist killed on A1A south of Fort Pierce after crash with truck

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YP2Iu_0jyv1o6H00

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A bicyclist was killed on State Road A1A just south of Fort Pierce after a crash with a semitruck early Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, which was reported at 8:45 a.m. and happened 3 miles south of Clipper Road. The man, 61, from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Canada, was cycling on the northbound sidewalk and tried crossing the road, but he was hit in the southbound lane by a semitruck pulling a 53-foot trailer, according to the FHP.

The truck, which was driven by a 33-year-old Fort Pierce man, came to a stop, an FHP news release states. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver had no injuries.

More : Port St. Lucie man barricades himself inside home with gun; two women escape unharmed

Port St. Lucie : Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Port St. Lucie

Vero Beach : Bicyclist, 42, killed in collision with car in Vero

As FHP investigated the crash, the section of S.R. A1A between Watersong Way north to Anacostia Place south was closed beginning around 9 a.m., but all lanes of traffic were reopened by 1 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Kudla confirmed the truck driver remained at the scene after the crash and no one has been arrested. The crash is still under investigation.

FHP does not release the names of people involved in a crash.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Bicyclist killed on A1A south of Fort Pierce after crash with truck

