Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 30

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

December 27

  • criminal mischief, menacing; Co. Rd. 795
  • violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1515
  • theft of property; Hwy 31
  • theft of property; Hwy 69 S.
  • trafficking drugs; Co. Rd. 438
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 950
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 438
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 1564
  • trespassing; Quail Run Dr.

December 28

  • unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 157
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437
  • dog bite; Co. Rd. 5000
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1866
  • unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; 2 nd Ave. S.W.
  • indecent exposure; Co. Rd. 940
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1251

December 29

  • attempted murder; S. Main St. Arab
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1485
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1583
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 565
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1157
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

December 28

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree, domestic violence-harassment; Ward Ave. S.W.
  • assault-3 rd degree; Olive St. S.W.

December 29

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Cullman Housing Authority; Logan St. S.W.
  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; Bower Dr. S.E.
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $156
  • domestic violence-harassment; Longbrook Dr. N.E.
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $23

Arrests

December 29

Aycock, Desmond K; 26

  • theft of property-2 nd degree

Beckman, Margaret M; 70

  • domestic violence-harassment

Ford, Montero J; 30

  • theft of property-2 nd degree

Hook, Kodi J; 37

  • public intoxication

Jones, Justin T; 29

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Reed, Mary E; 46

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

Comments / 0

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

