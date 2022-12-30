Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
December 27
- criminal mischief, menacing; Co. Rd. 795
- violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1515
- theft of property; Hwy 31
- theft of property; Hwy 69 S.
- trafficking drugs; Co. Rd. 438
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 950
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 438
- burglary; Co. Rd. 1564
- trespassing; Quail Run Dr.
December 28
- unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 157
- unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437
- dog bite; Co. Rd. 5000
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1866
- unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; 2 nd Ave. S.W.
- indecent exposure; Co. Rd. 940
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1251
December 29
- attempted murder; S. Main St. Arab
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1485
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1583
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 565
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1157
- unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
December 28
- domestic violence-3 rd degree, domestic violence-harassment; Ward Ave. S.W.
- assault-3 rd degree; Olive St. S.W.
December 29
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Cullman Housing Authority; Logan St. S.W.
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; Bower Dr. S.E.
- theft of property-4 th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $156
- domestic violence-harassment; Longbrook Dr. N.E.
- theft of property-4 th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $23
Arrests
December 29
Aycock, Desmond K; 26
- theft of property-2 nd degree
Beckman, Margaret M; 70
- domestic violence-harassment
Ford, Montero J; 30
- theft of property-2 nd degree
Hook, Kodi J; 37
- public intoxication
Jones, Justin T; 29
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Reed, Mary E; 46
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .
Comments / 0