Aransas County, TX

Fatal boat accident in Aransas County under investigation

By Kirsten Crow, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago
Investigations are underway following a fatal boat accident in Aransas County.

The deceased was a juvenile female who was thrown from the boat, according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department news release.

The state agency was called to the St. Charles Bay boat ramp on Tuesday, where what were described as “multiple good Samaritan vessels” had transported the deceased and her family, according to the statement.

The email states that the accident involved an air boat and occurred in Vinson Slough.

The girl was taken to an emergency room, where she was pronounced dead.

Texas game wardens are managing an investigation into the accident, while the U.S. Coast Guard is handling a criminal investigation.

Additional information, including the name of the deceased girl, was not immediately available.

