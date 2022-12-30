ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger: What we know about arrest in connection to Idaho killings

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities in Monroe County placed Bryan Kohberger into custody Thursday in Chestnuthill Township in connection with the homicide investigation of four University of Idaho students in November .

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody at a home in Chestnuthill Township in connection to the November killings of four people in Moscow, Idaho.

Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings

On Thursday Pennsylvania State Police took Kohberger into custody in Chestnuthill Township based on an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police in Idaho.

Kohberger was cited to have studied at Northampton Community College in 2018 where he was part of a fraternity that focused on psychology.

Hornell man arrested for burglary in Canisteo

He was also cited to be a Ph.D. student at Washington State University studying in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology. The Associated Press left messages seeking more information for officials at the university.

The Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of November 13.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry when they arrived at the home, finding a bloody and gruesome scene.

Timeline: Retracing the final night of murdered Idaho university students

Kohberger is being held for extradition in the criminal homicide investigation.

Police in Moscow, Idaho announced a 4:00 p.m. press conference to provide an update with the Chief of Police and University officials.

