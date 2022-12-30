Bryan Kohberger: What we know about arrest in connection to Idaho killings

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities in Monroe County placed Bryan Kohberger into custody Thursday in Chestnuthill Township in connection with the homicide investigation of four University of Idaho students in November .

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody at a home in Chestnuthill Township in connection to the November killings of four people in Moscow, Idaho.

On Thursday Pennsylvania State Police took Kohberger into custody in Chestnuthill Township based on an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police in Idaho.

Kohberger was cited to have studied at Northampton Community College in 2018 where he was part of a fraternity that focused on psychology.

He was also cited to be a Ph.D. student at Washington State University studying in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology. The Associated Press left messages seeking more information for officials at the university.

The Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of November 13.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry when they arrived at the home, finding a bloody and gruesome scene.

Kohberger is being held for extradition in the criminal homicide investigation.

Police in Moscow, Idaho announced a 4:00 p.m. press conference to provide an update with the Chief of Police and University officials.

