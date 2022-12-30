ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap Sun

What is driving conservative ideology?

By Tom Driscoll, Poulsbo
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXIA1_0jyv1Qrj00

Political conservatives' ultimate concern most often seems to be to conserve their money and freedoms from government interventions through laws and regulations made by our elected political representatives. Please show me why conservatives' greed is what we need to be great again by conserving racist and sexist social policies and tax policies that favor the rich. What is the ultimate concern driving the political policies in our country? These include anti-big government, anti-abortion, anti-science, anti-tax, anti-environment, anti-women, anti-immigration, anti-voting rights, anti-civil rights, anti-gay-rights, anti-Covid vaccinations and masking, anti-Social Security, anti-Medicare and Medicaid, anti-gun control, and tax evasion by the rich.

One of the world's leading Christian existential theologians defined God as a person's "ultimate concern." Jesus said: "You can't serve God and Mammon," acknowledging two competing gods. Every person chooses their Its History has shown that the most popular natural "ultimate concern" has The Judeo-Christian tradition emphasizes that their Supernatural God says every human's ultimate concern should be love of God and existential love and justice for fellow humans. The Christian Bible proclaims that the love of money is the root of all evil."

Is the love of money really the ultimate concern of most political conservatives?

Maybe it is instead the development and exercising of their individual natural talents, or merely hatred of everyone who does not share their political or religious views.

Tom Driscoll, Poulsbo

Comments / 0

Related
Kitsap Sun

Lawmakers considering the legal future of drug possession

Should the legal system treat drug possession as a crime? How can society compel people with serious substance-use disorders to get treatment? And how do elected officials handle those questions?. It’s been nearly two years since the state Supreme Court’s February 2021 ruling, known as the Blake decision, struck down...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kitsap Sun

Fear of new ideas is nothing new

Mr. Driscoll’s recent letter about the conservatives’ anti-everything philosophy reminds me of Goethe’s epic poem “Faust”, in which Mephistopheles proclaims: “I am the spirit that constantly denies because everything created is worth annihilating.”. The essence of conservatism seems to be the cult of tradition...
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
Kitsap Sun

The world needs another Abraham Lincoln

So the mud is up to our eyebrows now? That would be U.S. eyebrows, for assisting Ukraine. I believe in helping a neighbor in need and It was very courageous of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to come here and address Congress. He was polite, courteous, and zealous concerning the need for U.S. help. It was very brave of him to come. I can’t imagine Putin doing the same thing.
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy