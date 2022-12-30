ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

fox7austin.com

Police need help finding Buda package thief

BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a package thief. On December 26, investigators say a man took the package from a Buda home, put it in his car, and drove off. The man and the vehicle were caught on camera. If you have any...
BUDA, TX
CBS Austin

Shooting in East Austin brings attention to nearby historic park area

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have provided an update on the shooting that took place in East Austin early Tuesday morning. APD’s Corporal Destiny Silva says the shooting started out as a large house party, which took a violent turn. In total, five people were arrested and nine firearms were seized on scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Missing baby located and is safe, Austin Police Department says

The Austin Police Department says a missing two-month-old baby has been located and is safe. Novah White was reported missing from East Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. The child is now OK, but police say her parents...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
KINGSLAND, TX
CBS Austin

Police arrest man after assault on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department arrested a suspect after he allegedly assaulted a woman on campus on Monday. UTPD officers responded to the scene near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 12:59 p.m. Someone affiliated with UT said she was walking towards Guadalupe Street...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2 hospitalized after NW Austin domestic disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after an incident in northwest Austin Sunday morning, according to police. The Austin Police Department said a shoot/stab hotshot call came in around 6:13 a.m. Officers responded to the scene at 7920 San Felipe Boulevard. ALSO | Lake Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Gourdough's Donuts looking for Airstream trailer stolen in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A local eatery is reaching out to the public for help after one of their food trucks was stolen. Gourdough's Donuts says someone stole their Airstream trailer, which was parked in a storage facility in Bastrop County. The owners tell FOX 7 Austin it was stolen sometime over the Christmas holiday from a building along SH 21.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KVUE

LGBTQ nightclub Stonewall Warehouse closing in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, about San Marcos tourism, was published in July 2022. The only LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in San Marcos closed on Jan. 1, according to its now-former manager. Stonewall Warehouse was a space frequented on the weekends by both Texas State...
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with APD vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas — A bicyclist was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving an Austin Police Department vehicle early Monday morning. APD said it happened around 1:27 a.m. near the intersection of West Rundberg Lane and Slayton Drive. ALSO | Motorcycle crash in...
AUSTIN, TX

