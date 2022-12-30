Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
CPD & City of Charleston work to improve downtown safety with updated ordinance
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Making Downtown Charleston safer is the goal behind an updated ordinance. The ordinance applies to the city's roughly 100 bars and restaurants that serve alcohol past midnight. The update comes after a busy 2022 for Charleston Police Department officers. “We had a number of incidents...
abcnews4.com
Crews put out vehicle on fire near South Santee River
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 1800 block of Rutledge Road on Tuesday in reference to a vehicle on fire. Crews found the burning truck in the Germantown community near Old Georgetown Road and subsequently extinguished the fire. No injuries were...
abcnews4.com
Fire at Ladson Self Storage shuts down portion of Highway 78
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire at Ladson Self Storage Tuesday morning, fire officials say. Fire officials with C&B Fire Department said eight to ten units are on fire, and Highway 78 is shut down in the area for water supply.
abcnews4.com
Colleton County Fire-Rescue saves structure on Combahee Road
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On New Year's Day, Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Combahee Road at 3:23 in the morning. A fire alarm activation was received by 911 followed by a call about a residence fire. Upon arriving at the "...
abcnews4.com
Person in wheelchair killed after crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10 p.m.): Police confirm that one person is dead after a crash on East Bay Street Tuesday night. Officers responded to East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County to hold Oath of Office ceremony January 3
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County is holding its Oath of Office ceremony tonight at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony is taking place at the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. The County seats and individuals that will...
abcnews4.com
Detectives seeking information on stolen Awendaw trailer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help to a locate a trailer that was stolen from the Awendaw area. The trailer was stolen during the holidays, according to authorities. The 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL was taken 8522...
abcnews4.com
Standoff at North Charleston apartment complex ends in arrest of wanted man
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Officials have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Santana Shakel Martin Taylor. On Tuesday, Dorchester County deputies responded to Archdale Forest Apartments for a call about a domestic disturbance, according to DCSO. The suspect, identified as Taylor, did not adhere to the commands of authorities to leave the apartment.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Wine + Food Board name new Executive Director
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a national search, the Charleston Wine + Food Board of Directors has announced that Alyssa Maute Smith will be the festival’s new Executive Director. Smith, a native Charlestonian stepped into the interim role last April following a six-year stint as the festival’s Marketing...
abcnews4.com
17 acres of land in Hanahan by Tanner Hall causes dispute between neighbors and developer
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Some Hanahan residents are unhappy about potential plans for a new apartment complex. The plot is 17 acres of land near Tanner Hall. Right now the land is zoned for single-family use, but the developer wants to change it to multi-family use to build about 300 apartments.
abcnews4.com
Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
abcnews4.com
Deputies searching for suspects after pursuit, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 78
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the North Charleston area. Officials say Highway 78 westbound near I-26 is closed. According to CCSO, deputies are searching the area for suspects following a pursuit. Officials say the injuries suffered in...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms Connector back open after morning crash, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Connector is back open, police announced shortly before 11:15 a.m. The Isle of Palms Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant has been closed. The Mount Pleasant PD is currently dealing with an active scene, according to authorities. After an hour the...
abcnews4.com
Downtown businesses weigh in on updated ordinance now in effect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The new year brings new regulations to downtown Charleston bars and restaurants. To make the area safer, in September, Charleston City Council unanimously approved updates to a current ordinance. The updates apply to businesses that sell alcohol past midnight. “Downtown Charleston has seen tremendous volume...
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant police department prepares for holiday weekend
Mount Pleasant, SC (WCIV) — The new year's eve celebrations start on Saturday. But, On Friday the Mount Pleasant police department is putting out extra patrols. They are holding traffic safety checkpoints. The locations:. Ben Sawyer between Chuck Dawley and Mc Cants (11 pm-midnight) W Coleman Blvd between Lansing...
abcnews4.com
Authorities search for suspect using stolen credit cards: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect police say used stolen credit cards from various businesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police Department Sgt. Cromer at cromert@charleston-sc.gov or call (843) 720-3924. If you wish to remain...
abcnews4.com
Volunteers clean Folly Beach following New Year's Eve tradition
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thousands made their way to Folly Beach on New Year's Eve to see the annual Flip Flop Drop, but the New Year’s Tradition also brings in a lot of litter. “After New Year’s we always have a beach sweep for the next day...
abcnews4.com
SC family welcomes new baby 11 minutes after the New Year at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry family started their 2023 year off in the best way - with the birth of a little girl. Ava Grace Mainor was born at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to parents Makayla and Antwan. She weighed 8 lbs and 6 oz and measured...
abcnews4.com
Driver killed after striking tree on New Year's Day in Berkeley County: SCHP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a driver is dead after a crash on Myers Road Sunday. The crash occurred around noon on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. A 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling on Myers Road- about two miles south of Goose Creek-...
abcnews4.com
Charleston's Annual Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade scheduled for Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The city of Charleston will celebrate Sunday with its annual Emancipation Proclamation Day parade. The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. from Fishburne Street, near Burke High School. It will travel East to Ashley Avenue, North to Sumter Street, East to King Street, South to...
