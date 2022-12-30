Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley
Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
News Center 7 viewer turns 103 years old
DAYTON — As we all celebrate going into the new year, one News Center 7 viewer is celebrating for another reason. On New Year’s Day, Mrs. Edna Vick marked her 103rd birthday. Vick is a Dayton resident. Out of everyone here at WHIO, we want to wish you...
daytonlocal.com
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage
Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
WKRC
Instruments worth thousands stolen from music store days before opening in Tri-State
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A music shop with customers around the world is struck by a thief just weeks after relocating to the Tri-State. The Mandolin Store had not even had the chance to open before thousands of dollars’ worth of instruments were stolen. The crime was caught on...
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
ohparent.com
Southwest Ohio Parent Earns Gold for Cincinnati and Dayton!
At Southwest Ohio Parent Magazine, we are proud to represent families from Dayton to Cincinnati and every charming small town along the way! We absolutely adore our cities, advertisers and all of the parents who laugh along with us, have fun at local events, share their funny parenting stories and allow us to bring all of the best local family news to you.
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Ronald McDonald House needs kitchen supplies, toys
Dayton’s Ronald McDonald House is the wonderful “home-away-from-home” that serves families of children with complex and life-changing medical diagnoses and injuries. The non-profit organization is committed to keeping families close to the medical care they need, the comforts of home they crave and the support they need on their healthcare journey.
Teen shot in Dayton on New Year’s Day: Police
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Dayton Fire Department medics brought the teen to Miami Valley Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Bojangles to break ground in Ohio
A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
Yellow Cab Tavern rings in 2023 with ball drop, silent disco
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Years Eve celebrations are going on across the Miami Valley and one bar is trying to recreate a piece of Times Square in downtown Dayton. Hundreds of people were expected to be at Yellow Cab Tavern to watch the ball drop at midnight. This event is different than a typical […]
WKRC
124-year-old business in Newport closing next week
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Ebert's Meats in Newport announced on Sunday that the butcher shop will permanently close next week. The 124-year-old business nearly closed its doors early in 2022, but Sunday's announcement says the closure is official this time. "We are very sorry for the short notice, but the...
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
wnewsj.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Key local stories from Sept.-Oct.
WILMINGTON (Sept. 9)— A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly. Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning. Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015. City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian...
peakofohio.com
Quincy man dies after kayak flips in Great Miami River
A Quincy man has died after his kayak flipped in Piqua near the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29. Piqua Police report a fisherman found the kayak with no one inside of it in...
How large temperature swings can affect your health
“One of the easy ways to kind of tell the difference, if you have a fever, it's not allergies. That's a nice easy one, but a lot of times they can mimic each other.”
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
Fire rekindles after it ‘fully engulfed’ Darke Co. barn
HOLLANSBURG — Darke County Fire crews were dispatched again to put out a rekindling barn fire Sunday overnight. The initial fire required mutual aid from six different fire departments and a rescue agency to extinguish the flames the previous day on Saturday. Crews were once again called to the...
Comments / 0