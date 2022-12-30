Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged

Read full article on original website
Deputies responding to shots fired call in Wadsworth find Gurnee man with gun
An 18-year-old man is being held on a $350,000 bond after deputies responding to a shots fired call in Wadsworth found him illegally possessing a gun, prosecutors said. Alexander Gutierrez, 18, of Gurnee, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a knife, illegal transportation of cannabis, illegal possession of ammunition and driving with expired registration.
Suspects commit car burglaries, thefts across multiple Lake County towns overnight
Police say suspects burglarized and stole multiple unlocked vehicles early Tuesday morning in several towns in Lake County. The Grayslake Police Department said Grayslake was one of several towns that were victim to the suspects. A preliminary investigation shows multiple unknown offenders and suspect vehicles were involved in the incidents.
Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
4 years in prison for Huntley man convicted of driving under influence for 5th time in Illinois
A Huntley man has been sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted in his fifth driving under the influence case where he drove onto someone’s lawn while intoxicated. Jerry S. Cierniak, 53, of Huntley, was charged in September 2021 with one count of aggravated driving under...
Cook County bridge vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after graffiti containing racial slurs was discovered on New Year's Day in northwest suburban Mount Prospect. Authorities were called around 2:45 p.m. after someone noticed the George Street bridge had been vandalized, Mount Prospect Police said in a statement. A responding officer found...
Zion Man Arrested After Pursuit from Kenosha County Into Lake County
ZION, IL (WLIP)–A Zion man was arrested after a police chase late last week that started in Kenosha County. Pleasant Prairie Police say Devin Dussault was wanted for several charges, including felony stalking, when his vehicle was located in the predawn hours last Friday. A high speed pursuit then...
Woman with ties to Lake County located safe after being missing for months in Chicago area
A 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, has been located safe after her family said she had been missing for three months from the Chicago area. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was near...
Family of Pastor Killed in Fatal Crash Questions Why Suspect Was Only Given Speeding Ticket
A family is asking a valid question in Illinois. After a driver killed a family member on the Lincoln Highway back in May, the suspect has only been charged with speeding and has not been implicated in his death. According to NBC Chicago, Pastor Neely Dotson, 87 years old at...
Woman in mental health crisis with ties to Lake County reported missing, last seen in Chicago
The family of a 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, is seeking the public’s help in locating the woman, who has been missing for three months. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was...
Lake County law enforcement capture Zion man wanted after allegedly leading police on chase, manhunt
Police have captured a wanted Zion man accused of leading police on a pursuit from Wisconsin to Lake County that ended with a manhunt Friday morning. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The driver was identified as Devin Dussault, 32, of Zion, which police recognized because […]
Probation for Hebron man who resisted arrest leaving officer injured, violated his burglary case sentence
A Hebron man, who violated his conditional discharge in a burglary case in McHenry and also resisted a police officer in McHenry County, has been sentenced to probation. Logan D. Grove, 23, of Hebron, was charged in November 2019 with residential burglary and burglary. Grove burglarized a residence on October 10, 2019, and entered a […]
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
Hit-and-run driver dragged and killed man, 63, injured male wheelchair user, 56, in Brainerd
The hit-and-run killing of a man, 63, whom the driver dragged several blocks last Thursday in the Brainerd community, appears to be the 31st and final Chicago pedestrian fatality of 2022. Another man, 56, whom the victim was pushing in a wheelchair, was also injured in the crash. According to...
2 guns recovered, man arrested after police pursuit of car wanted in multiple gun offenses in Waukegan
A man, who was driving a car wanted in multiple weapons offenses, was arrested after he led police on a pursuit in Waukegan and was found in possession of two guns, prosecutors said. Carlos D. Marchan, 23, of Waukegan, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a...
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
Man in his 30s killed, second victim hospitalized after head-on crash in Waukegan
A man in his 30s was killed and another person was injured during a head-on crash on Lewis Avenue in Waukegan early Monday morning, officials said. The Waukegan Police Department, Waukegan Fire Department and Beach Park Fire Department responded around 2:45 a.m. Monday to Beach Road and Lewis Avenue in Waukegan.
Nationwide warrant issued for Zion man who allegedly led police on pursuit, manhunt in Wadsworth
Police say a nationwide extraditable warrant has been issued for a Zion man accused of leading police on a pursuit into Lake County that ended with a manhunt Friday morning. The Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin Police Department began pursuing a Dodge Journey around 2 a.m. Friday. The driver was identified as Devin Dussault, 32, of Zion, […]
Man fired shot, held gun to woman’s head during home invasion in Waukegan, prosecutors say
A convicted felon is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors say he shot a gun through a woman’s Waukegan home, forced his way inside and held a gun to her head on New Year’s Day. Murray Cobb, 54, of Waukegan, was charged with home invasion with a firearm, armed violence, aggravated discharge […]
Cook County judge overturns murder conviction of woman who said she was framed by disgraced detective
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman who spent 17 years behind bars for a double murder has had her conviction overturned. Madeline Mendoza is one of dozens of people allegedly framed by a disgraced Chicago police detective. "I'm actually super excited. Beyond recognition," said Mendoza, as she and her attorney walked...
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun” Stewart, 66, and said the bar was named […]
