This year with your support, Circle of Hope has paid thousands of dollars in cancer medical bills for those who would not have otherwise been able to afford their lifesaving treatments, offer 20+ online and in-person classes, programs, and services to hundreds of cancer patients, survivors, their families and caregivers and our support group has given emotional and educational support to all those affected by cancer. You gave others the gift of hope and for that we are so appreciative.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO