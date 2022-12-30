ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

scvnews.com

Jan. 14: Ridge Loop Through Nightmare Gulch, Red Rock Canyon Hike

The Santa Clarita Community Hiking Club is hosting a full day desert adventure on Saturday, Jan. 14. The all day hike will travel the Ridge Loop through Nightmare Gulch, Red Rock Canyon in Cantil, Calif. Rain or snow falling at the trailhead will cancel the hike. Distance: 9 miles. Gain/Loss:...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Mudslide Closes Section of Lake Hughes Road

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported on Saturday, Dec. 31 that a portion of Lake Hughes Road from Dry Gulch Road to Pine Canyon Road in the Castaic, Lake Hughes area has been closed because of a mudslide. The road is expected to be closed for several...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Cindy Curtis | New JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President

Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches for 2023 Sought by Santa Clarita

Volunteer youth sports coaches are sought for a variety of programs offered by the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports. 2023 Youth Sports Coaches: Spring T-Ball and Coach Pitch. Do you enjoy T-Ball and Coach Pitch, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play, and sportsmanship while having fun! Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games. The season will consist of eight league games and one practice per week.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Laura Kirchhoff | Happy New Year from Circle of Hope

This year with your support, Circle of Hope has paid thousands of dollars in cancer medical bills for those who would not have otherwise been able to afford their lifesaving treatments, offer 20+ online and in-person classes, programs, and services to hundreds of cancer patients, survivors, their families and caregivers and our support group has given emotional and educational support to all those affected by cancer. You gave others the gift of hope and for that we are so appreciative.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Rain Likely to Return to SCV for Remainder of Week

The National Weather Service is forecasting continued rain in the Santa Clarita Valley until Friday, when the sun will return with a temperature near 60. The forecast for Santa Clarita today through Friday is as follows:. Tonight: Rain, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Low around 42. South southeast...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

