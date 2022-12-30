Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
Evansville Airport to make improvements
Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero Inc. are in for some new developments.
14news.com
Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on North Garvin Street, burning an estimated 260,000 square feet. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin...
Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer
If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
Tell City’s Schergens Center closed until further notice
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say effective January 4, the Schergens Center will be closed to walkers, pickleball players and the general public until further notice. Tell City officials say the city is lending a helping hand to Perry Preschool and Child Care in their time of need for an alternate site to operate […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Post welcomes newest trooper, Austin Collins
On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. From that class, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes University...
city-countyobserver.com
Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville
Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
14news.com
Steve Schaefer not running for Evansville Mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Deputy Mayor says he won’t run for the position of mayor. There had been support for Steve Schaefer from some area leaders and some speculation that he would run. Schaefer shared a statement Monday morning, saying he appreciates the support, but he and...
Change is in the air as newly elected officials sworn in
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Only days after ringing in the new year, Vanderburgh County has seen plenty of change. Eyewitness News was there as several newly elected officials were sworn at an inauguration ceremony Monday afternoon. Republican Diana Moers was sworn in as Vanderburgh County’s new prosecutor. Noah Robinson was also at the event […]
14news.com
Union Co. school bus stuck in high water
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more information about a Union County school bus that got stuck in high water Tuesday morning. You can see the school bus in the water from a picture shared by a viewer who was passing by. This happened just before...
Evansville Fire Department Ends 2022 Battling Another Devastating 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire
As my son and I set out to do some shopping Saturday, we noticed a giant black cloud of smoke coming from the west in the area of Morgan Ave and Oak Hill Rd. Once we stopped and I was able to check Evansville Watch's Facebook page, I saw video and pictures of a massive warehouse fire on North Garvin Street.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
Officials discuss how warehouse fire investigation will move forward
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) held an agency briefing this morning at its administrative offices to discuss the fire on December 31. Officials say the overall discussion was about reducing the number of firefighters on the 1400 block of North Garvin Street due to the reduced number of visible hotspots and […]
14news.com
Ohio Co. issues emergency declaration following flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ohio County Judge Executive David Johnston has signed an emergency declaration and has contacted FEMA after rainfall from severe storms has flooded the flat landscape. “I just woke up for the morning, I put my feet on the floor, and I see water coming from...
WANE-TV
Indiana warehouse fire spreads several blocks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A warehouse fire spread to several blocks Saturday in Evansville. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. and officials estimated it had spread at least two blocks by mid-afternoon, WFIE-TV reported. Off-duty firefighters and crews from other counties were being called in to battle...
14news.com
Spencer Co. churches to host elementary school classes after burst pipe
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Spencer County, a burst pipe Christmas morning meant administrators at an elementary school in Santa Claus had to find an alternative place to hold classes once students return from holiday break. Ben Lawalin is the principal of Lincoln Trail Elementary School. He and other...
Daviess County Sheriff retires after decades of service
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Sunday marked the end of a chapter in Daviess County Kentucky’s history. At the stroke of midnight on New Years Eve, Sheriff Barry Smith retired from the department. “As of midnight tonight I’ll close out my career as your Sheriff. It was a pleasure to serve, not only as your Sheriff, […]
14news.com
High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
