ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill man who disappeared following his conviction for the 2020 murder of a 19-year-old woman has formally received his official sentencing. Matthew Hoy Edgar was convicted of the 2020 murder of Livye Lewis. However, after failing to show up for the third day of his sentencing hearing on Jan. 27, 2022, Edgar remained missing until he was apprehended by Sabine County authorities on Thursday, Dec. 29. Authorities said he was ultimately found after being spotted on the back porch of a home in the northeastern part of Sabine County.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Davis said there is a nationwide...
GARRISON, TX
scttx.com

WSCVFD Activity Report Includes Car Crash, House Fire

January 2, 2023 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) had a single vehicle crash on State Highway 7 West on the night of Friday December 30, 2022. The driver was westbound towards Nacogdoches when he left the roadway and struck a tree. Responders set up traffic control and assisted with getting the vehicle out of the trees and were present until the scene was clear.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now Under a Tornado Watch

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 9 pm tonight for several counties in Deep East Texas. The cities of Lufkin and Nacogdoches are included in this watch. The Tornado Watch includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, San Augustine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties in the Pineywoods. According to the Storm Prediction...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Timpson VFD Fights Trash Fire, Prevents Structure Involvement

January 1, 2023 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) firefighters responded to a trash fire December 26, 2022, that got out of hand on CR 4249 off of FM 1645 which caught a car on fire causing it to explode and then catching a motorcycle on fire. Upon arrival TVFD...
TIMPSON, TX
KTBS

Gator found on Natchitoches roadway

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy