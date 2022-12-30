ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Sweetgreen, a healthy food-focused chain, coming to The Corners of Brookfield in 2023

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZ3Da_0jyuzbx400

Sweetgreen, a restaurant that says it provides a healthier alternative to fast food, will be opening at The Corners of Brookfield in 2023, the mall announced.

Sweetgreen, a national chain that features bowls and salads, will be located at 20350 W. Lord St. between Lululemon and Here Chicky Chicky, a chicken restaurant that opened in October.

Its mission, according to Sweetgreen's website, is "Building healthier communities by connecting people to real food."

Some of its menu items include the Harvest Bowl, Kale Caesar, Guacamole Greens, Chicken Pesto Parm, and Hot Honey Chicken plate, according to its website. Sweetgreen has locations in 17 states. The first one opened in 2007 in Washington D.C.

An opening date for The Corners location was not provided. The mall's website said the restaurant is "coming soon."

Sweetgreen expanded to the Midwest in 2022, opening its first locations in Michigan, Indiana and Minnesota.

Sweetgreen will also be opening a store in Madison in 2023.

"We're thrilled to be opening our first Wisconsin restaurants," Sweetgreen's chief development officer Jim McPhail said in an email in October to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We look forward to sharing new fresh, healthy food options with Wisconsinites, and introducing them to our mission of reimagining fast food."

According to The Corners of Brookfield website, once the restaurant opens, the hours of operation are slated for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about Sweetgreen, visit www.sweetgreen.com.

More: Deli openingBreakfast-and-lunch spot Hen's Deli is open in Walker's Point

More: Counter Day BarThe Counter Day Bar, serving NA cocktails, will open at Crossroads Collective

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location

MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
MEQUON, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants for your bucket list, 2023

I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. But I do like view each new year as an opportunity to look at things in a new way, to make positive changes and to find ways to make a difference. In thinking about the upcoming year, I’m certain of one thing:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

7 best bloody marys in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
WEST BEND, WI
macaronikid.com

Save on Tickets to Brick Fest Live January 7-8 in Milwaukee

Brick Fest Live is on tour hitting cities across the country! Join in on the fun January 7-8 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, WI!. Filled with Life-Size Models, Games, Photo Ops, Limited Edition Merchandise and MORE, it's the perfect outing for everyone!. HURRY! Limited quantities available!. Please note: This...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI

January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

'Orangetheory Fitness' can be red hot when it comes to losing weight and charging metabolism

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As long as you can see colors and count to five, Orangetheory Fitness might be the perfect workout for you. It's all about heart rate-based interval training working through a handful of different zones designed to charge your metabolism and give you more caloric afterburn. This total body workout runs for an hour.
spectrumnews1.com

Oh, baby! Meet some of the first Wisconsin babies born in 2023.

WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin families are celebrating the new year with a new bundle of joy. At 12:11 a.m. today, Caleb Jimmie Liddell was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center to mom Clela Liddell and dad Nielthaniel Taylor. Baby Caleb weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Mutual Insurance announces new chief operating officer

WEST BEND – West Bend Mutual Insurance Company recently announced the appointment and promotion of Dave Ertmer to chief operating officer. Having joined West Bend in 2009 as director of worker’s compensation claims, Ertmer’s industry background includes almost three decades of insurance experience and strategic leadership. In...
WEST BEND, WI
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash: Menomonee Falls man accused

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man faces multiple charges following a high-speed chase and crash that ended in West Allis on Dec. 15. The accused is Frederick Euell – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy