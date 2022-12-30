ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn officially out vs. Buccaneers. How that impacts the secondary

By Ellis Williams
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlNCP_0jyuza4L00

As expected, the Panthers will be without starting cornerback Jaycee Horn on Sunday.

Horn — who had surgery on Tuesday to repair a broken wrist he sustained against the Lions — will be replaced in the starting lineup by second-year cornerback Keith Taylor.

To add depth to a secondary that is without its top cornerback, the team signed Josh Norman this week to the practice squad. Wilks said he is hopeful Norman will be elevated to the active roster and play in a limited role.

“Josh picked the defense up well,” Wilks said. “He’s moving around. He’s still trying to get into what I call game shape. ... He will probably not exceed 25 (snaps) max.”

The team will rely on Taylor to play nearly every down against the Buccaneers’ passing attack. The last time Taylor saw starter reps he allowed five catches for 105 yards against the Steelers.

If Taylor struggles, veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie would likely step in while Norman remains a situational option to rotate in as needed.

Horn aside, the Panthers are relatively healthy headed into a critical Week 17 game. Tight end Tommy Tremble (hip), defensive end Marquis Haynes (ankle) and guard Cade Mays (knee) are questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Wilks said all three should be ready to play.

Return specialist Andre Roberts could be activated on Saturday along with Norman. Roberts has not played since Week 1 after sustaining a knee injury. If he’s available, he could help the team as both a kick and punt returner.

Charlotte, NC
