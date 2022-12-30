ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss football lands commitment from Demond Williams Jr., four-star QB in 2024

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
OXFORD — Ole Miss football received a commitment from blue-chip quarterback prospect Demond Williams Jr. on Friday afternoon.

Williams, a four-star QB from Chandler, Arizona, announced his plans to play for the Rebels, choosing Ole Miss over offers from Utah, Oregon, TCU, UCLA and many others.

The signal-caller becomes the second commitment in Lane Kiffin's 2024 recruiting class, joining St. John Bosco linebacker Jordan Lockhart.

Williams is the No. 228 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, as well as the No. 18 quarterback and the No. 4 player in the state of Arizona.

Should he sign with Ole Miss around this time next year, Williams would become the first high school quarterback to enroll at Ole Miss with a scholarship since Luke Altmyer in the 2021 class.

His 247Sports scouting profile describes him as an "electric quarterback who can beat defenses with his arm and legs."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

