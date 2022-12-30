Read full article on original website
Governor Parson grants 21 pardons and commutes two sentences during December 2022
For the month of December 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri. Here’s how to talk to your kids about it
(Missouri Independent) – With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people.
Glaucoma Awareness Month brings attention to preventable vision loss
January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, and with no symptoms, experts say it’s important for Missourians to get regular eye exams. Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in the U.S. – although it’s treatable when caught early, and vision loss can often be prevented. It’s estimated that...
