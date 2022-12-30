ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

Governor Parson grants 21 pardons and commutes two sentences during December 2022

For the month of December 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
MISSOURI STATE
Glaucoma Awareness Month brings attention to preventable vision loss

January is Glaucoma Awareness Month, and with no symptoms, experts say it’s important for Missourians to get regular eye exams. Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in the U.S. – although it’s treatable when caught early, and vision loss can often be prevented. It’s estimated that...

