Read full article on original website
Related
whatcom-news.com
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
whatcom-news.com
3 crashes on I-5 south of Bellingham leave 1 dead and 1 charged with DUI
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a single motorcycle crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Old Fairhaven Parkway interchange about 6:05pm on Saturday, December 31st. Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported via a press memo that a 49-year-old Marysville man was...
whatcom-news.com
Data: Influenza in Whatcom County continues at high levels, 3 confirmed deaths
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington State Department of Health are reporting a continuation of an earlier than normal significant increase in cases of influenza (flu) and influenza-related illness. There have been 3 lab-confirmed influenza death and 3 influenza-like illness outbreaks...
whatcom-news.com
Sandy Point residents seek answers as tidal floodwaters are slow to recede
SANDY POINT, Wash. — Sandy Point residents are reporting deep water continues to prevent many from leaving or getting to their houses after a King Tide coastal flooding event on Tuesday, December 27th. Reports are that water has been receding about 1 to 2 inches a day. According to...
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
State Parks officials won’t discuss Whatcom arrest for assault, apparent vandalism
Warrant issued, but Parks spokesperson won’t say why man is jailed.
Cleanup efforts underway after king tides lead to flood damage in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. — King tides caused major flooding across Western Washington. In Snohomish County we saw dozens of vehicles submerged in the floodwater, as well as people trying to brave those elements. The good news is much of that water has receded. “So right now there’s pretty high tides,”...
Rain, rapid snowmelt that threatened Whatcom is over. Here’s when the next storm arrives
Flooding was reported in Birch Bay, Sandy Point and at Gooseberry Point in Lummi Nation on Tuesday, and those areas were affected again Wednesday.
Mail delivery has been sporadic for many Bellingham residents. Here’s what’s going on
Whatcom County residents have been calling the offices of U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents Whatcom County and the 2nd Congressional District.
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
Exclusive local beer released, new health care office opens in Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, including new brewery hours, exclusive new beers.
Increased DUI patrols in Whatcom this weekend. What happens if you get pulled over
“We can all do our part to keep impaired drivers off our roads so that no one has to miss their loved ones during the holiday season.”
Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff
A man accused of carrying guns and other weapons into a Washington state courthouse, triggering an hourslong standoff, has been charged with six felonies. The Daily Herald reports David Hsu, of Woodinville, faces six counts of unlawful firearm possession as well as misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was charged Thursday and remained jailed Friday with bail set at $1 million. Deputies say Hsu went to the courthouse in Everett on Dec. 12 with guns and ammunition and demanded to see judges to change child custody arrangements. No one was hurt during the standoff and courthouse lockdown.
Christmas thief missed some of the most valuable items in Bellingham thrift store burglary
Storage room ransacked with thief taking anything that looked valuable.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bellingham, WA
The port city of Bellingham is an outdoor heaven for explorers, hikers, and forest hobbyists in the northwest corner of the country. Earning the label "Outdoorsman's Paradise," it's a household name for various travel lists in Washington focusing on outdoor recreation. With its own collection of nature preserves, urban trails,...
q13fox.com
Troopers increasing DUI patrols for New Year's, some public transit offering free rides
SEATTLE - With the New Year approaching and with more places open for celebrations after COVID, troopers will be conducting extra emphasis patrols to crack down on drunk driving. "There's a lot of things that are happening that haven't happened in the past couple of years, and so there's going...
Tri-City Herald
This $3.37 million Bellingham home is a birder’s paradise
If you’re a birder in the market to buy, a 7,000-square-foot home for sale in north Bellingham could be the perfect fit. “There are all of these birds that come to the house, including pigeons and doves,” said property listing agent Alex Thomas in a telephone interview with The Bellingham Herald. “It’s pretty cool.”
Electric vehicle owners in Bellingham will now have to pay to charge
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham is expanding the number of electric vehicle charging stations, but officials say drivers will pay to get charged. Bellingham resident Barb Schickler is one of nearly 67,000 electric car owners in Washington, according to the Department of Energy. "I love my electric...
q13fox.com
2 horses found dead, dozens of animals rescued from Oak Harbor breeder
Oak Harbor, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two horses were found dead and dozens of animals were rescued from a breeder in Island County. On Dec. 24, deputies received a report of an animal cruelty case at a dog and cat breeder on Hastie Lake Road in Oak Harbor.
Comments / 0