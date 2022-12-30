Read full article on original website
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year. If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.
Grinch Grotto in Springfield extended till the end of January
The Grinch’s Grotto is being extended by popular demand through January 29.
Car catches fire on Lowell Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 101 Lowell Street for a car fire Tuesday morning.
Two new physicians at Caring Health Center in Springfield
Caring Health Center is welcoming two new physicians to expanding its medical team.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Gov.-elect Maura Healey hosts toy drive in Springfield to kick off 'Team Up Massachusetts'
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll participated in a toy drive in Springfield to kick off "Team Up Massachusetts" regional inaugural events. The incoming administration visited the New North Citizens Council Youth Center. The organization provides public and human services to families across Hampden County...
Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Springfield for the first time since elected
With just three days until her inauguration, Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Springfield to talk about her vision for the state, but how western Massachusetts will be represented by this incoming administration is the question.
Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000
Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
New critical care patient ambulance announced
AMR Global Medical Response Solution, in conjunction with Baystate Health, has announced a new ground critical care transportation service.
Western Mass New Year’s baby born in Greenfield: Welcomed into the world at 12:13 a.m.
GREENFIELD – As the clock ticked away to the end of Dec. 31, Jennifer Hein was giving birth at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and suddenly realized her son had a chance to be a New Year’s 2023 baby. At 12:13 a.m. Jack Kenneth Hein, the son of Jennifer...
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
Connecticut’s first recreational pot dispensaries to open next week
In just one week, nine of Connecticut's first recreational marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to customers. But how will this affect dispensaries in our area?
Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm. The shooting happened Sunday evening. [READ MORE: Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield]. According to the Springfield Police Department...
Springfield City Council Swearing-In Ceremony takes place Monday
The Springfield City Council's 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony take place on Monday.
Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts
A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A community is mourning the loss of Pond Hill Elementary School’s beloved principal. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Kristin Vollero sadly passed away on Christmas Eve. Family, friends, and colleagues of Mrs. Vollero honored the beautiful legacy she leaves behind. This was her...
Driver in Springfield head-on car crash has died
The driver in a head-on car crash on Armory Street in Springfield has died.
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment
EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage.
