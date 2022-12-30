ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

i95 ROCK

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
WSBS

Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year. If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Holyoke for $655,000

Rachel Sadler and Christopher Wilson bought the property at 90 Pleasant Street, Holyoke, from Kenneth A Foley and Jodi L Cutler on Dec. 13, 2022, for $655,000 which works out to $136 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an underground/basement. There’s also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm. The shooting happened Sunday evening. [READ MORE: Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield]. According to the Springfield Police Department...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts

A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

Community remembers beloved Wallingford elementary school principal

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A community is mourning the loss of Pond Hill Elementary School’s beloved principal. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Kristin Vollero sadly passed away on Christmas Eve. Family, friends, and colleagues of Mrs. Vollero honored the beautiful legacy she leaves behind. This was her...
WALLINGFORD, CT
CBS Boston

Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment

EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage. 
EASTHAMPTON, MA

