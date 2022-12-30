Read full article on original website
Related
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Albany Herald
‘Tough as Nails’ Season 4: Phil Keoghan Takes Us Behind the Scenes of First Challenge (VIDEO)
Tough as Nails returns for Season 4 on January 4 on CBS, and TV Insider has an exclusive clip of the season’s first challenge. Plus, host Phil Keoghan gives us the lowdown on what’s going on. “At the very beginning of the season, we have a team-picked challenge,”...
Albany Herald
‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley & Carrie Coon Sets Premiere Date on Hulu
If you love true crime stories, chances are you won’t want to miss a new movie coming to Hulu this year because it’s about a killer you’ve definitely heard of. Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Chris Cooper, will premiere on March 17 on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. A three-part companion podcast from ABC News will debut to coincide with the film’s premiere.
Albany Herald
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Sets Premiere Date at Netflix as Pogues Return in First Look
It’s nearly time to return to the Outer Banks as Netflix sets a February 23 premiere date for Season 3 of the fan-favorite teen drama. The streamer is also unveiling a first look at the action ahead with new images and a Season 3 poster. Showcasing the Pogues, including John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant), the photos are hinting at what their life is like on the desert island they find themselves washed ashore on.
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: My personal attachment to music
“I’ve been on the shelf too long, Think the words without the song. ... Well music is my life And loved by me.”
Albany Herald
‘The Consultant’: Christoph Waltz Is a Boss From Hell in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Christoph Waltz is a boss from hell in the first official teaser for Prime Video‘s The Consultant, a new comedic-thriller set to premiere Friday, February 24. The first look and newly-unveiled images preview the eight-episode season which will debut all at once on the streamer platform globally in 240 countries and territories. Based on Bentley Little‘s 2015 novel of the same name, The Consultant tells a story that unfolds in new and unexpected ways as the series explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.
Albany Herald
Could ‘Wednesday’ Move Streamers for a Second Season?
Wednesday may not have announced a second season quite yet, but rest assured, should the fan-favorite return for more kooky fun, it will likely remain in place on Netflix. Despite a report by The Independent, which suggested the Addams Family-inspired spinoff Wednesday could move to Prime Video for a yet-to-be-announced potential second season, IndieWire is seemingly refuting the claim. Per the initial report, it was insinuated that due to a recent deal with Amazon, Wednesday could be subject to a platform change because of its MGM ties.
Andy Cohen Drops F-Bomb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Denouncing “Bizarre” TikTok Trend
Andy Cohen is starting off 2023 with a bang and dropping an F-bomb on Watch What Happens Live! The Bravo host was in the middle of his “Jackhole of the Day” moment when he swore on live television. Cohen was asking his fans not to tag him in a TikTok trend that has people pranking their parents by telling them “their favorite celebrity has suddenly died.” “For the last two weeks people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of...
Albany Herald
‘The Resident’: What’s Next for Conrad & Billie After That Kiss? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 11 “All In.”]. If we had to describe where The Resident goes with Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) after that fall finale kiss, it would have to be “inevitable.” But don’t feel too bad for Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne), who does find out what happened between her (ex-)boyfriend and his late wife’s best friend — she might not be alone for long.
Comments / 0