Read full article on original website
Related
Recognizing and Resolving Triggers
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License PS4F9ZACUN. Triggers can adversely affect relationships. I know because I had many relationships fail until I finally learned to process and express my emotions when triggered. Before I learned to calm myself down, I needed to understand what being triggered meant. The word trigger indicates we have been sent into a negative mindset. This does not do it justice, though. It felt as if someone pulled a trigger on a gun and shot me when I was triggered emotionally. It can be extremely painful emotionally and even cause deep-seated anger. In reality, triggers are messages to help you heal. Triggers caused me to run from relationships and isolate myself.
Time Out Global
Time Out Team: New Year resolutions we're tackling in 2023
Out with the old, in with the new. The new year period is always a time of reflection and reckoning – when we look back at what went right and what could have gone better in the year before. New Year resolutions notoriously get forgotten within the month, but it still doesn't hurt to sit down and set an intention for the year ahead. That's exactly what the Time Out team did – here's our resolutions if you needed some inspiration.
Psychologist reveals 5 evidence-based tips for helping New Year's resolutions stick
Each New Year’s Eve, millions of us have the annual urge to change our ways, make a fresh start, form new habits or otherwise transform into a better version of ourselves. The problem is many of us kick off the new year with all the good intentions, only to be derailed from our goals after a few weeks—or even a few days. It's disheartening to make New Year's resolutions each year and fail at keeping them, but creating new habits is a notoriously difficult thing for humans to do. Is there a foolproof way to stick with a New Year's resolution? Probably not. But there are some science-backed ways to make it more likely that you'll stick with whatever you want to achieve.
This Year, I'm Thinking Small
I used to be big on the five-year plan. Not so long ago, if you'd looked at a list of my hopes and dreams, you would have seen very big, easily measured goals: getting a promotion; winning a journalism award. Then, the pandemic happened. What followed was a two-plus-year period...
WWLP 22News
Rebuilding relationships with your child who is an adult
(Mass Appeal) – A study a few years ago of university students showed that 43 percent of them had been estranged from their parents at some point, and 27 percent reported extended estrangement. This is not a new phenomena nor is it one that can’t be overcome. Ken Dolan DelVecchio, author of ‘Simple Habits of Exceptional (But Not Perfect) Parents,’ joins us with some advice to help parents rebuild a relationship with an adult child.
momcollective.com
Taking Back My Water :: A Model for Behavior Change
I really love water. I drink it all the time. I have several water cups that I take with me wherever I go. I rarely drink anything else. So, it stands to reason that my kids love water, too. They were raised on it. I love this unintended benefit of my love for water.
Comments / 0