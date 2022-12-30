Aston Villa has been given the green light to expand Villa Park after England submitted a joint bid with Ireland to host the 2028 UEFA European Football Championship. In June, Aston Villa — the 20th-most valuable soccer team at $750 million, per Forbes — announced plans for upgrades at Villa Park, the Premier League club’s home field since 1897. Aston Villa allowed local residents and businesses to weigh in on the renovations via survey.

