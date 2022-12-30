Read full article on original website
Related
PGA Tour, Warner Bros. Discovery Redo $2B Rights Deal
The golf world is reconfiguring its international media setup. The PGA Tour and Warner Bros. Discovery have restructured their 12-year, $2 billion international rights deal to account for the shuttering of the latter’s streaming service, GolfTV. The PGA Tour will take back its media rights in Asia, Africa, Australia,...
Aston Villa Could Host 2028 Euros With Stadium Upgrades
Aston Villa has been given the green light to expand Villa Park after England submitted a joint bid with Ireland to host the 2028 UEFA European Football Championship. In June, Aston Villa — the 20th-most valuable soccer team at $750 million, per Forbes — announced plans for upgrades at Villa Park, the Premier League club’s home field since 1897. Aston Villa allowed local residents and businesses to weigh in on the renovations via survey.
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0