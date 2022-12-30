Read full article on original website
Man killed in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
Southaven man charged in double shooting in Shelby County after reported fight with ex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven, Mississippi, man has been arrested and charged in a double shooting New Year’s Day in southeast Shelby County, Tennessee. Shelby County deputies responded to a shooting about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll Lane, north of E. Holmes Rd. They found two men shot and they were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later released.
First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023. According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night. The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They […]
MPD: Over 600 shots fired calls into dispatch on New Year’s Eve, Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police tell Action News 5 there were hundreds of “shots fired” calls from Memphians on New Year’s Eve and early into New Years Day. Those calls are from all over the city, but more than 350 confirmed shots were fired in two areas of Memphis.
Man found shot to death not far from Wolf River Greenway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting near the Wolf River Greenway near North McLean Blvd. Tuesday morning. MPD officers were called to the shooting in the 1500 block of Short Street just after 10:45 a.m. They found a man shot to death at the scene.
Multiple streets flooded in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
MPD: Man throws baby after argument with girlfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of throwing his 1-year-old son after an argument with his girlfriend at a Memphis hotel. Police say Edwin Conner and his girlfriend were arguing at the Airport Inn when he punched her in the face and began strangling her. The victim said she lost consciousness and woke up […]
Car crash on Poplar leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left a man dead. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man was pronounced dead on the scene, says police. This is an ongoing...
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo Crenshaw, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I...
Whitehaven shooting leaves one man critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven early Monday. MPD said they responded to a shots fired called on near Oak Bark and Elvis Presley Boulevard shortly after midnight and found out a man had been taken by personal vehicle to Methodist South. The man was then transferred […]
FOX13 Investigates: End-of-year Memphis homicide numbers not what they seem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates is looking at the homicide rate in Memphis after several murders in the last few days of the year. The homicide rate in Memphis dropped about 13% from 2021 to 2022; there were still 302 homicides. FOX13 Investigates checked back several years and found...
Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
Lightning strike burns down house in East Memphis, MFD confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lightning strike during Monday night's severe weather in Memphis caused a fire at a large vacant house in East Memphis, the Memphis Fire Department confirmed Tuesday. MFD said no one was hurt, but there was more than $730,000 worth of damage to the house and...
Church looking for man behind string of theft, vandalism
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis church is dealing with a series of break-ins, vandalism, and theft, and church members are praying the suspect will soon be apprehended. Reverend Stephen Walker, the pastor of St. Jude Missionary Baptist Church on Trigg Avenue, said this man whose image was caught on the church’s Ring camera is […]
Burglar wanted after crawling into Walgreens, stealing cash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A burglar is wanted after crawling into a Walgreens through an opening and stealing cash, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that the burglary happened about 1:30 a.m. Friday at the store on Knight Arnold Road. Images taken from surveillance footage shows a burglar...
MFD: Man in tent rescued from floodwaters near Memphis International Airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man had to be rescued from his tent early Tuesday morning from rising floodwaters near the Memphis International Airport, the Memphis Fire Department said. According to MFD, first responders arrived to the call near Nonconnah Boulevard and Corporate Avenue around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, where a...
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Flooding reported across the Memphis metro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff Department has advised drivers to drive cautiously near I-55 and Stateline Rd. Smith...
‘Fix the potholes!’: Drivers grow impatient with Memphis road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tasha Bryles braced for impact as her car slammed into a Memphis pothole the size of a bathtub. “Instead of swerving, we just ran into the pothole,” she explained. “It was a big BOOM!”. The Murfreesboro resident traveled more than 200 miles to see...
SCSO investigates car crash that leaves 4 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred early Monday morning. Shelby County Fire Department says they took four people to the hospital in critical condition around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One Hospital and one to Methodist University. The...
