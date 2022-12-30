ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Southaven man charged in double shooting in Shelby County after reported fight with ex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven, Mississippi, man has been arrested and charged in a double shooting New Year’s Day in southeast Shelby County, Tennessee. Shelby County deputies responded to a shooting about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll Lane, north of E. Holmes Rd. They found two men shot and they were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later released.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First homicide of 2023 reported in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are currently investigating what appears to be the first homicide of 2023. According to MPD, a man was killed in an overnight stabbing on Vance Avenue in the Medical District just before 11:30 Sunday night. The victim’s family told WREG this was a domestic dispute that took a deadly turn. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Multiple streets flooded in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

MPD: Man throws baby after argument with girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of throwing his 1-year-old son after an argument with his girlfriend at a Memphis hotel. Police say Edwin Conner and his girlfriend were arguing at the Airport Inn when he punched her in the face and began strangling her. The victim said she lost consciousness and woke up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crash on Poplar leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left a man dead. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man was pronounced dead on the scene, says police. This is an ongoing...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven shooting leaves one man critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven early Monday. MPD said they responded to a shots fired called on near Oak Bark and Elvis Presley Boulevard shortly after midnight and found out a man had been taken by personal vehicle to Methodist South. The man was then transferred […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Church looking for man behind string of theft, vandalism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis church is dealing with a series of break-ins, vandalism, and theft, and church members are praying the suspect will soon be apprehended. Reverend Stephen Walker, the pastor of St. Jude Missionary Baptist Church on Trigg Avenue, said this man whose image was caught on the church’s Ring camera is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Flooding reported across the Memphis metro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is severe flooding at I-55 near McLemore. I-55 at Stateline Rd. as well as Smith Rd. and Countyline Rd., which is in Coldwater, Mississippi, also has standing flood water. DeSoto County's Sheriff Department has advised drivers to drive cautiously near I-55 and Stateline Rd. Smith...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigates car crash that leaves 4 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred early Monday morning. Shelby County Fire Department says they took four people to the hospital in critical condition around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One Hospital and one to Methodist University. The...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis local news

