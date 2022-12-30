Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
Man shot, car stolen during meet-up for online sale in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot during a meet-up for an online sale on Tuesday evening, Fort Worth police said. Police said they responded around 7:30 p.m. to the Centreport Lake apartments near Trinity Boulevard and Highway 360 in regards to an aggravated robbery.
Arlington police identify driver arrested in fatal street racing crash
Arlington police have now identified the driver they arrested following a fatal crash on Sunday. Police claim Vincent Ybarra was one of the drivers involved in an illegal street race on I-30.
Suspect in fatal stabbing in Dallas claimed victim 'walked into the knife'
DALLAS — An affidavit for the suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing case in Dallas last month details what happened that night, with the suspect telling the victim's mother it was accidental. A warrant was issued for Shamonick Stevenson for the charge of first-degree murder. Police first responded to...
advocatemag.com
Argument over New Year’s gunfire leads to murder, police searching for suspect
A murder warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Miguel Sereno after he was involved in a New Years Day altercation that left one man dead, police say. Just after midnight on Jan. 1, police responded to a call in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail. When they arrived, they found one man laying in a driveway who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
12-year-old boy injured in early morning New Year's Day shooting, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 12-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a bullet while watching fireworks to ring the New Year, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Tuesday. APD says officers were called to the 200 block of Robert Circle around 12:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Shootout After Hit-and-Run Outside Fort Worth Shopping Center
One person is dead after a reported hit-and-run ended in a deadly shootout outside a North Fort Worth shopping center Tuesday afternoon. According to Fort Worth Police, officers were sent to a reported shooting at Alliance Town Center on the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail at about 12:30 p.m.
fox4news.com
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
fox4news.com
One dead, one arrested after car crashes into body of water in Arlington during possible street race
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and another is under arrest after a car believed to be racing drove off of I-30 in Arlington and into a body of water below. Arlington police say the single car wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officers spotted a white Infiniti...
Police: 12-year-old hit by celebratory gunfire in Arlington
Arlington police announced Sunday that a 12 year old, hit by celebratory gunfire on New Years Eve, should make a complete recovery. Officers said they were called out to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Circle
fox4news.com
Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station
DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
dfwscanner.net
UPDATE: One killed, one arrested after racing vehicle crashes off I30 in Arlington
The Arlington Police Department says one driver was killed and another arrested following a racing-related crash. At around 5:14pm Sunday evening, Arlington Fire, Police, and EMS responded to the scene of a major accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. First arriving crews located an overturned vehicle off the highway submerged in a small body of water. The department’s Technical Rescue Team from Station 8 and Dive Team from Station 7 all responded to assist in the rescue.
Suspect wanted after 'ongoing argument' ends in deadly shooting, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly New Year's Day shooting in Fort Worth. Officers tell WFAA that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Barclay Avenue. Records show they got a call shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. When police...
Man gunned down in Fort Worth, killer is still on the run
A man is dead in Fort Worth and the gunman who killed him is still on the run. On New Year’s morning, the victim was shot at an address on Barclay Avenue near Belknap and Sylvania.
Three people hurt in North Richland Hills crash
Three people are in the hospital following a grinding crash in North Richland Hills Monday. Two cars smashed into one another in the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Rumfield
Victim in Fort Worth struck by bullet fired during NYE celebrations
One person is recovering after being struck by a falling bullet in Fort Worth on New Years Eve. Just a few minutes past midnight, the victim was hit by a round that fell out of the sky on Bright Street
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Mar Vista Trail
On January 1, 2023, at around 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot and laying in the driveway. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the man to a local hospital where he died.
Dallas couple wrongfully arrested on murder charge spent Christmas in jail
“I'm thinking somebody's trying to break in,” she said. “I woke up my husband.”. But it was not a burglar. It was the police. They had warrants for her and her husband’s arrest. “They had rifles pointed at me,” she said. The warrants accused Esparza, 33,...
One-on-one with Dallas Police Chief Garcia | Report shows violent crime was down in 2022
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia released new numbers Tuesday that show violent crime in the city is down for the second consecutive year. Despite being short-staffed, Garcia said he's proud of the officers who have been working around the clock to make sure Dallas stays one of the safest cities.
