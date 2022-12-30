ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Dexter Area Fire Department has a new Fire Chief

The Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) has a new Fire Chief. He’s a familiar face in the community with over 25 years of local firefighting experience. Doug Armstrong, who has been serving as DAFD's interim Fire Chief since last July, has been selected as the new DAFD Fire Chief.
DEXTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Township forms a new Parks, Preserves and Pathways committee

Scio Township has formed a new committee with the charge to help create and maintain the township's network of public, natural open spaces and pathways. At the Dec. 13 meeting, the Scio Township Board approved a few decisions in order to create the Parks, Preserves and Pathways Committee. One decision...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
solarpowerworldonline.com

Consumers Energy increases distributed generation limit from 2 to 4%

On December 22, 2022, Consumers Energy filed a settlement agreement with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) in its 2022 rate case. As part of negotiations on the settlement, clean energy advocates Vote Solar, the Ecology Center and the Environmental Law and Policy Center obtained greater commitments from Consumers to renewable power and to equity for all Michiganders.
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

8 Winter Hikes in Michigan’s Moodiest Woods

MICHIGAN—Hibernation is for rookies. Michiganders who crave the outdoors know that winter offers a transformative and completely new landscape to explore, as brief and as special as summer. From the rugged coastline of Lake Superior to the rolling hills of the Lower Peninsula, whether on snowshoes, skis, or simply your own two feet, experts say you need just three things to really enjoy a long winter hike: the right gear, the right attitude, and a plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

Saline Township Man Hospitalized After Burns

A Saline Township man was hospitalized after suffering burns while working outside Sunday afternoon. The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Jordan Road for a reported barrel explosion. When firefighters arrived they found a male lying on the ground with burns to his face, arm and hands.
SALINE, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Construction of auto racetrack and club begins next week in Howell

2023 will begin with construction on a 273-acre automotive district in the City of Howell. Work on Phase 1 of the Motorsports Gateway Howell will begin on Monday, Jan. 9, following approval last month by Howell City Council on a purchase agreement. The initial phase will include a 2.2-mile performance...
HOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy