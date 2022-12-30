ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

I paid to eat a slice of bread on giant screen in New York’s Times Square – it was a proper buzz

By Colan Lamont
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A SCOTS Come Dine With Me star has gone viral after a video of him eating a slice of bread was broadcast across Times Square in New York.

Darren Dowling, better known as social media personality Dazza, shocked his followers when he shared footage of his surprise appearance on the big screens in one of the world’s top tourist attractions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIY1k_0jyuwpWj00
Dazza paid 40 dollars to project his face onto a bill board in New York's Time Square
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtXDN_0jyuwpWj00
He filmed himself eating a slice of bread
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTU5C_0jyuwpWj00
He shared the video with his thousands of followers

The 26-year-old paid around £33 for the clip on the TSX Live app after asking his fans on Facebook what he should do for it.

After it was decided he’d eat a slice of bread, he went about recruiting one of his followers who were in New York at the time to film his appearance live.

Thankfully, a very helpful chap named Ryan, from Sheffield, came up with the goods and recorded the very random moment Darren was beamed across the iconic entertainment hub.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Darren says: “It was just a bit of fun and I wasn’t even sure that it would work.

“But it was well worth the money to see my face in Times Square.

“I’m sure people were wondering what was going on and that’s what makes it even better.

“A big thanks to Ryan for going out and filming the moment for me.“

It’s just something daft but I must admit I was very excited to see it all come together.

“It was a proper buzz and it’s funny how news organisations in America are even picking up on it now.”

Darren also hit headlines this week for spending £24.37 in Burger King buying a massive burger with eight patties on it.

In the clip, he said: "I have just ordered a double whopper with eight extra patties added on.

"This is unreal."

Opening up the bag, he added: " Oh my God, how is this legal?

"The total cost of this burger was £20 - it's double wrapped!"

Oh my God, look how many stickers are on it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AgfO_0jyuwpWj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0og39N_0jyuwpWj00

Laughing, Dazza said: "It's the same size as my brain.

"Should there not be 10 patties cause it's a double whopper? Is there not two patties on a double whopper? I'm owed another whopper.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
