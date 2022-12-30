First hour: Discussing the root issues of student loan debt. Second hour: What to expect for the local housing market in 2023. When it comes to higher education, is the media focusing on the wrong questions? Ian Mortimer, a former director of enrollment who is now the president of the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship, says there is too much focus on loan debt relief. Mortimer is asking us to look beyond just costs and debt and examine college completion rates and underemployment. Why does the system fail so many who enter it? We discuss it with our guests:

12 HOURS AGO