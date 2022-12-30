Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
How Cleveland city council plans to make Cleveland streets safer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland experienced only a slight decrease in homicides in 2022 and now, Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council embark on the complex task of making Cleveland safer with the police department down more than 200 officers due to retirements among other factors. “There’s not a...
signalcleveland.org
More memorable 2022 public comments from Cleveland City Council meetings
Clevelanders made so many memorable public comments at Cleveland City Council meetings in 2022 that we couldn’t fit them all into one list. This week, we hear from residents about the shuttering of vital neighborhood institutions and quality-of-life issues that residents want to see fixed. Missed the other memorable...
ideastream.org
Akron voters will elect a new mayor in 2023. Who's running?
Akron residents will choose a new mayor this year. Seven people have already announced their candidacies – six men and one woman. They're a mix of longtime Akron politicians and political newcomers. Marco Sommerville, current Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs under Mayor Dan Horrigan, and Jeff Wilhite, a Summit...
Two appointed to one empty council seat, dividing East Cleveland Council
A battle over who should fill an empty seat on East Cleveland city council has sharply divided the five-member board.
New leadership in Cuyahoga County governments present opportunities, challenges
The new administrations at Cleveland City Hall and Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters present a new era in local politics and, perhaps, potential for increased cooperation between the two.
Parma Heights reaches four-year deal with police captain and sergeant’s union
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After city officials spent the majority of the last 12 months in negotiations, Parma Heights city council recently approved a new four-year contract with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA). The new deal -- which includes a 3 percent retroactive raise for 2022 followed by...
Chris Ronayne sworn in as Cuyahoga’s County Executive
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chris Ronayne was sworn in as Cuyahoga County’s third executive on Jan. 1 just after midnight during a private ceremony attended by family and friends. Ronayne, voted in November to take over the office from Armond Budish, stood in front of the Irish Famine Memorial next to the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland and was sworn in by Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan Sheehan.
Expired plates lead officer to Cleveland man with warrant and gun: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Dec. 7, police observed a black Lexus without rear illumination traveling north on I-77. That’s when the officer also discovered that the vehicle had expired plates. The Cleveland driver told the officer he was headed home after visiting his mother in Akron. It turned out that the man...
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
Non-confrontational manager steps aside to allow three shoplifters to exit store: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
An Ulta Beauty manager reported Dec. 23 that surveillance video showed three shoplifters exit the store the previous night with four baskets full of unpaid merchandise. She said they walked right past the shift manager, who moved out of their way without questioning them and watched as they stole more merchandise.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday. A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations. Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings. NEW YEAR’S EVE.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying her body in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Anthony Kennedy, 43, was taken into custody in Allegheny County, PA on Nov. 30. Kennedy’s girlfriend, Adrianna Taylor, 23,...
cleveland19.com
Gas station shooting turns deadly on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a Valero gas station turned into a homicide investigation on Cleveland’s East Side as one died and two others were hurt, officials confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 at 6206 Woodland Ave. Cleveland EMS said one victim was...
Youngstown police file murder charge in gas station shooting
The charge was filed Tuesday in municipal court against Akeem Hargrove, 29, who was placed on probation a week before the shooting death of Devin Bell, 26.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
Two suspects get hold of cash register at Nordstrom, give themselves gift cards totaling more than $10,000: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft by deception: Cedar Road. At 11:40 a.m. Jan. 2, two men went to the cash register at Nordstrom at Beachwood Place to ostensibly purchase a pair of shoes and gift cards. While the clerk was distracted and away from the register, the two suspects manipulated the machine and awarded themselves gift cards totaling $10,179.60.
Man uses walking cane to crack credit union window, then boards RTA bus in Brook Park
BEREA, Ohio – An unidentified man used his walking cane to hit and damage an exterior window at Firestone Federal Credit Union, 6275 Eastland Road. It happened at about 4 p.m. Dec. 19. According to a credit union security guard and security video, the man entered the vestibule in the front of the building. The guard told the man that he was on private property and asked him to leave. The man argued with the guard and initially refused to leave the building, but eventually did so.
14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
cleveland19.com
Bedford Heights officer struck by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A police officer escaped injury New Year’s Eve after being struck by celebratory gunfire while sitting inside his cruiser in Bedford Heights. The round from a possible 9mm gun struck the roof of the Bedford Heights officer’s cruiser and also struck his neck and collarbone.
Ohio man found shot to death on apartment balcony identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a man was shot to death on his apartment balcony Friday evening.
