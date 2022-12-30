ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

How Cleveland city council plans to make Cleveland streets safer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland experienced only a slight decrease in homicides in 2022 and now, Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council embark on the complex task of making Cleveland safer with the police department down more than 200 officers due to retirements among other factors. “There’s not a...
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

More memorable 2022 public comments from Cleveland City Council meetings

Clevelanders made so many memorable public comments at Cleveland City Council meetings in 2022 that we couldn’t fit them all into one list. This week, we hear from residents about the shuttering of vital neighborhood institutions and quality-of-life issues that residents want to see fixed. Missed the other memorable...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Akron voters will elect a new mayor in 2023. Who's running?

Akron residents will choose a new mayor this year. Seven people have already announced their candidacies – six men and one woman. They're a mix of longtime Akron politicians and political newcomers. Marco Sommerville, current Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs under Mayor Dan Horrigan, and Jeff Wilhite, a Summit...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Chris Ronayne sworn in as Cuyahoga’s County Executive

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chris Ronayne was sworn in as Cuyahoga County’s third executive on Jan. 1 just after midnight during a private ceremony attended by family and friends. Ronayne, voted in November to take over the office from Armond Budish, stood in front of the Irish Famine Memorial next to the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland and was sworn in by Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan Sheehan.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday. A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations. Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings. NEW YEAR’S EVE.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gas station shooting turns deadly on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a Valero gas station turned into a homicide investigation on Cleveland’s East Side as one died and two others were hurt, officials confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 at 6206 Woodland Ave. Cleveland EMS said one victim was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two suspects get hold of cash register at Nordstrom, give themselves gift cards totaling more than $10,000: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft by deception: Cedar Road. At 11:40 a.m. Jan. 2, two men went to the cash register at Nordstrom at Beachwood Place to ostensibly purchase a pair of shoes and gift cards. While the clerk was distracted and away from the register, the two suspects manipulated the machine and awarded themselves gift cards totaling $10,179.60.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Man uses walking cane to crack credit union window, then boards RTA bus in Brook Park

BEREA, Ohio – An unidentified man used his walking cane to hit and damage an exterior window at Firestone Federal Credit Union, 6275 Eastland Road. It happened at about 4 p.m. Dec. 19. According to a credit union security guard and security video, the man entered the vestibule in the front of the building. The guard told the man that he was on private property and asked him to leave. The man argued with the guard and initially refused to leave the building, but eventually did so.
BROOK PARK, OH
WKYC

14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy