Where to get rid of your Christmas tree: Here are locations to recycle them
The holidays are over, but your Christmas tree can be recycled. Here are some options to give your tree a new purpose — and keep it out of the landfill in Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Broward County
Broward County’s annual “Chip-a-Tree” program turns trees into landscaping throughout the park system, saving them as mulch. Gate-entrance fees are waived and artificial trees are not accepted.
A limit of two trees per car will be collected through Jan. 16 at the following locations:
- Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome, 9501 Sheridan St. in Cooper City
- C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines
- Easterlin Park, 1000 NW 38th St. in Oakland Park
- Fern Forest Nature Center, 201 Lyons Road South in Coconut Creek
- Markham Park & Target Range, 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise
- Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW Sixth St. in Fort Lauderdale
- Snake Warrior’s Island Natural Area, 3600 SW 62nd Ave. in Miramar
- Tradewinds Park & Stables, 3600 W. Sample Road in Coconut Creek
- Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave. in Davie
- T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park, 3300 N. Park Road in Hollywood
- Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave. in Davie
- West Lake Park, 1200 Sheridan St. in Hollywood
Palm Beach County
- Your Christmas tree will be turned into mulch at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton. Drop off clean trees only through Jan. 17 at Countess de Hoernle Park , 1000 Spanish River Blvd., at the southern end of the parking lot. Drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hours are extended till 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.
- Trees are being collected in Delray Beach though Jan. 14. Trees can be dropped off at Barwick Park, 735 Barwick Road; Orchard View Park, 4060 Germantown Road; and Knowles Park, 1001 S. Federal Highway.
- Unincorporated Palm Beach County residents can place their Christmas trees curbside on their regular yard waste collection day to be repurposed. Christmas trees up to 8 feet long and weighing less than 50 pounds can be placed at the curb, anything larger needs to be cut in half.
Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash
