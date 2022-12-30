ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Where to get rid of your Christmas tree: Here are locations to recycle them

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

The holidays are over, but your Christmas tree can be recycled. Here are some options to give your tree a new purpose — and keep it out of the landfill in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Broward County

Broward County’s annual “Chip-a-Tree” program turns trees into landscaping throughout the park system, saving them as mulch. Gate-entrance fees are waived and artificial trees are not accepted.

A limit of two trees per car will be collected through Jan. 16 at the following locations:

  • Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome, 9501 Sheridan St. in Cooper City
  • C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Road in Pembroke Pines
  • Easterlin Park, 1000 NW 38th St. in Oakland Park
  • Fern Forest Nature Center, 201 Lyons Road South in Coconut Creek
  • Markham Park & Target Range, 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise
  • Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW Sixth St. in Fort Lauderdale
  • Snake Warrior’s Island Natural Area, 3600 SW 62nd Ave. in Miramar
  • Tradewinds Park & Stables, 3600 W. Sample Road in Coconut Creek
  • Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave. in Davie
  • T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park, 3300 N. Park Road in Hollywood
  • Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave. in Davie
  • West Lake Park, 1200 Sheridan St. in Hollywood

Palm Beach County

  • Your Christmas tree will be turned into mulch at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton. Drop off clean trees only through Jan. 17 at Countess de Hoernle Park , 1000 Spanish River Blvd., at the southern end of the parking lot. Drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hours are extended till 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.
  • Trees are being collected in Delray Beach though Jan. 14. Trees can be dropped off at Barwick Park, 735 Barwick Road; Orchard View Park, 4060 Germantown Road; and Knowles Park, 1001 S. Federal Highway.
  • Unincorporated Palm Beach County residents can place their Christmas trees curbside on their regular yard waste collection day to be repurposed. Christmas trees up to 8 feet long and weighing less than 50 pounds can be placed at the curb, anything larger needs to be cut in half.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check

A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Stanley Rosenthal, early Lauderhill developer, dies at 93

Stanley Rosenthal, one of Lauderhill’s earliest developers who helped turn “scrub pine and dirt” into one of Broward’s bustling cities, has died. He was 93. Mr. Rosenthal told the “Tamarac Forum” newspaper in 2004 that as he stood alongside U.S. 411 one day in 1963, he saw nothing on the west side of the highway except scrub pine and dirt. With oceanfront property becoming rapidly expensive, ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pedestrian hit by train in Dania Beach

A pedestrian was hit by a Brightline train in Dania Beach Sunday afternoon. The incident took place on the Florida East Coast Railway near Southwest 3rd Terrace and Southwest 4th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward County Regional Communications received a call about a possible collision between a train and pedestrian in the area around 1:12 p.m. Broward Sheriff’s ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say

Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deerfield Beach High football player wounded in shooting at park dies; 14-year-old boy arrested

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Rickey Ferguson Jr., a 16-year-old Deerfield Beach High School student, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday evening. Ferguson Jr., a sophomore who played on the school’s football team, was shot at Westside Park in the 400 block of Southwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach shortly after 5 p.m. Dec. 28. Ferguson ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Sheriff’s Office contract to run troubled 911 system expires; county to shift to new operator

The end of the Sheriff’s Office running the beleaguered 911 emergency dispatch system for Broward County could be finalized within days. Saturday was the deadline for Sheriff Gregory Tony to sign a three-month extension of his contract with the county. But the last day of 2022 came and went with no response from the Sheriff, who had previously told the county administrator he’d sign the contract ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

15-year-old boy dead after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Officers found the boy in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and later was pronounced dead there, Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale Police did not ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 30 shots fired at Maserati on I-95, injuring driver

A woman in a Maserati is lucky to be alive after more than 30 shots were fired at her car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Sunday. The shooting happened as the woman was heading north in a white Maserati on I-95 near NW 119 Street. A white sedan pulled up alongside her car and fired a barrage of shots, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Bullets struck the Maserati more than 30 ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat finally making strides with lineup after Caleb Martin takes two steps forward

Among Erik Spoelstra’s favorites when discussing his Miami Heat coaching goals is the always-popular “getting to our identity.” In Monday night’s 110-100 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Heat got back to their lineup identity, for just the 13th time this season opening with their preferred starting five of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. But ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy