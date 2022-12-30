ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll

A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy