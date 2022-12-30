Read full article on original website
White House insiders reveal explosive details about furious Joe Biden exploding at border crisis
The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border made Joe Biden's 'blood boil', according to a new book charting the first year of his presidency. Biden was angered by the 'lack of solutions'.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Washington Examiner
Democrats think Hunter Biden must be investigated: Poll
A majority of Democrats believe that first son Hunter Biden should be investigated for his overseas business dealings, a recent poll found. Some 54% of Democrats back the Justice Department investigating the younger Biden, accompanied by 88% of Republicans and 74% of independents, a Fox News poll determined. Across the spectrum, 72% of all voters surveyed believe it is important to investigate his business dealings, matching the findings from a poll conducted in August.
Nancy Pelosi Sizzles Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN
The outgoing House speaker said there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
Washington Examiner
Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears
Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
AdWeek
Sean Hannity Says Under Oath He Doubts Trump and Allies’ Claims About 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud
Immediately after the 2020 presidential election, the most significant narrative promoted by former President Donald Trump and his supporters was that he had actually won the election, and that the results were rigged via Dominion Voting Systems machines in favor of now-President Joe Biden. One of Trump’s most high-profile supporters...
The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The US government has pocketed almost $4 billion from selling oil this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a bid to lower gas prices, President Joe Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in March. Since then, the US has sold 180 million barrels of crude at an...
Biden roasted for sending South Africa $8 billion to shut down coal plants: ‘Weapon grade lunacy’
Commentators across Twitter slammed President Joe Biden after he announced billions in foreign aid would be sent to South Africa to change their energy infrastructure.
ABC host falsely claims Biden never said 'come on over,' blames Republicans for border crisis
ABC’s Martha Raddatz claimed that GOP leaders such as former President Trump and Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are to blame for the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
New details emerge on Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly claimed to be Anna de Rothschild, an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, and gained access to former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Title 42 may expire on Wednesday. When that happens illegal alien arrests at the border could skyrocket to almost 20,000 per day. Joe Biden and his team are responsible for the chaos.
POLITICO
Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.
In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
