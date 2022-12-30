Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Fox11online.com
Over $180,000 goes to increase tourism in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Money from the federal government for COVID-19 relief is helping bring visitors to the Green Bay. Grants from American Rescue Plan Act dollars were given to several organizations to increase tourism after the pandemic. Six recipients received different amounts of money for events and exhibits that...
Fox11online.com
Ice fishing underway on Shawano Lake as conditions improve
SHAWANO LAKE (WLUK) -- As the new year kicks off, ice continues to form on some area waterways. At 6,200 acres, Shawano Lake is one of the largest bodies of water in the state. And right around December 1, experts say the surface typically begins to freeze. "We had ice,...
Fox11online.com
Next Weathermaker to bring wintry mix and slippery roads
(WLUK) -- We're starting out 2023 on Storm Watch. A slow-moving storm system brings several days of unsettled weather, though not all of the precipitation it brings will be frozen. Expect a mix of wintry weather Monday night transitioning to rain for most by Tuesday before the storm wraps up...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Fox11online.com
Polar plunge at Shawano Lake helps those with cancer
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The Lighthouse in Shawano hosted a polar plunge on January 1st to kick off the New Year with all the funds going the family of a woman who has brain cancer. More than 50 people came out to take the frigid plunge into Shawano Lake. It's a tradition that dates back more than two decades.
Fox11online.com
Kriewaldt stepping down at Freedom
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Clint Kriewaldt has stepped down as the head football coach at Freedom after two seasons. Kriewaldt was in his second tenure as the Irish's head coach, but the main reason he is leaving is his son Carter and daughter Kierstin (twin siblings) are graduating this spring from Freedom and he wants to be able to follow his kids in college.
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the New Year with Diamonds & Gold
Adam and Christine from Diamonds & Gold joined Living with Amy to talk about some fun changes happening in the store. Christine has retired and Adam has taken over the shop!. You can find Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue at 2071 Central Drive. Find out more by visiting their website at diamondsandgoldgb.com.
Fox11online.com
National Railroad Museum's $15 million expansion project earns support from village panel
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – A planned $15 million expansion project at the National Railroad Museum won the endorsement of a village panel Tuesday. The museum wants to build a 32,040-square-foot addition expansion of the Lenfesty Center. The project also includes a new 36-stall parking lot, and other access improvements. Sketches submitted to the village show what appears to be four rows of tracks inside, with the building including outdoor patio space facing the river.
