76ers’ Recently Waived Guard Saben Lee Found a New Home

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
 4 days ago

After getting waived by the 76ers, Saben Lee is back in a new (old) home of his.

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers made a minor roster move. After signing NBA G League standout Louis King to a two-way contract, the Sixers cleared up necessary space by waiving the veteran guard Saben Lee.

Lee, who signed with the Sixers as the team dealt with a handful of key injuries in the backcourt, joined the team in late November. After signing with the Sixers, Lee joined the team on its two-game road stand in Orlando.

While with the Sixers, Lee appeared in two games, averaging five minutes on the court. Once James Harden was back in the mix for Philadelphia, Lee spent most of his time with the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

In seven games with the Blue Coats, Lee averaged 34 minutes on the court, putting up 22 points and six assists per game. The young veteran drained 56 percent of his shots from the field.

With the Sixers’ backcourt getting healthier, Daryl Morey and the front office waived Lee to bring in a young veteran in King. Meanwhile, Lee ended up landing with a former team of his. Prior to joining the Sixers, Lee was playing with Toronto Raptors affiliate, Raptors 905.

He landed there after getting traded by the Detroit Pistons to the Utah Jazz in September before getting waived in October. Although Lee garnered himself a two-way contract, replacing Michael Foster Jr. on the Sixers, Lee was back on the waiver wire one month later

Now, he’ll reunite with Raptors 905 in the G League, according to Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype .

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

All 76ers

