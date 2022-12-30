Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13.

26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.

Police were preparing to execute a search warrant when an officer saw Mitchell allegedly driving near the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market, according to the heavily-redacted police report.

The officer turned on his light and siren close enough to the vehicle “to which a reasonable person would conclude it was an attempt to perform a traffic stop,” according to the report. When Mitchell initially stopped his vehicle, the officer noticed the brake lights were still on.

The officer told Mitchell to turn off the car, but he allegedly shouted “What did I do?” according to the report. After the officer told him he would explain after the car was turned off, Mitchell allegedly drove through the flea market parking lot and onto Highway 17 toward North Carolina.

He eventually turned abruptly into a hospital parking lot toward the back exit. Police deployed Stop Strips during the chase, according to the report, and he eventually pulled over after turning onto Highway 1008 because of tire damage.

Officers drew their weapons and ordered Mitchel out of the car and he complied, according to the report. Police found white and orange pills in the car.

Police and Horry County EMS went to multiple locations after the traffic stop, including the hospital, where officers found pills in the parking lot — a witness said they saw the man throw them from the vehicle, according to the report.

No other details were immediately available.

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

