ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33A4GT_0jyuvcGJ00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13.

26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking methamphetamines, and littering, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.

Police were preparing to execute a search warrant when an officer saw Mitchell allegedly driving near the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market, according to the heavily-redacted police report.

The officer turned on his light and siren close enough to the vehicle “to which a reasonable person would conclude it was an attempt to perform a traffic stop,” according to the report. When Mitchell initially stopped his vehicle, the officer noticed the brake lights were still on.

The officer told Mitchell to turn off the car, but he allegedly shouted “What did I do?” according to the report. After the officer told him he would explain after the car was turned off, Mitchell allegedly drove through the flea market parking lot and onto Highway 17 toward North Carolina.

He eventually turned abruptly into a hospital parking lot toward the back exit. Police deployed Stop Strips during the chase, according to the report, and he eventually pulled over after turning onto Highway 1008 because of tire damage.

Officers drew their weapons and ordered Mitchel out of the car and he complied, according to the report. Police found white and orange pills in the car.

Police and Horry County EMS went to multiple locations after the traffic stop, including the hospital, where officers found pills in the parking lot — a witness said they saw the man throw them from the vehicle, according to the report.

No other details were immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

Related
WBTW News13

Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says

A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Man missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, according to the Conway Police Department. Christopher Robin McCann was last seen Sunday on Forest Loop Road wearing a yellow Grounds Guy shirt, green pants and black boots, police said. It is possible that McCann is driving a brown 2013 […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post. Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash near Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach police are responding to a crash involving a bicycle Monday in The Market Common area, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. The incident happened at Thornbury Drive and Coventry Boulevard. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment, Vest said. There...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in New Year’s Day shooting near Maxton; man charged with murder

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton, and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office […]
MAXTON, NC
WBTW News13

Marion firefighters keep busy with rash of residential fires

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a home on East Bond Street in Marion early morning, the fourth time in less than a week that crews have battled residential fires in the city, Marion Fire Rescue said. Flames were coming from the front of the house when crews called out at about midnight Monday to […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

99K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy