Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Recreates Her Iconic Spice Girls Looks

By Kaitlin Simpson
 3 days ago
Press Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's 'LUZIA', London, UK - 13 Jan 2022Phoenix Chi Gulzar and mom, Mel B at the Press Night of Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA" January 2022. Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

A new Scary Spice in town! Mel B ’s daughter, Phoenix, channeled her inner Spice Girl when she decided to pay homage to her mom’s most iconic looks.

“Recreating my mum's iconic outfits from the '90s,” the singer’s 23-year-old daughter shared in a behind-the-scenes clip on her TikTok page. “What do you guys think?”

The social media personality selected three of Mel B’s most popular looks from her pop star days: the "Say You’ll Be There" music video, the Spice Up Your Life album cover and the Spice World movie poster. All of the original outfits came from the late 90s.

For her first look, Phoenix tackled the England native’s edgy grunge look from the 1996 music video. “ Say You’ll Be There - music video shoot 🤜🏽 (1996). 📸 @edwiggery,” the internet personality posted via Instagram .

Phoenix donned a leopard print bustier top, black mini skirt, combat boots and silver jewelry to masterfully replicate her mom’s outfit. The influencer struck several poses in a desert setting.

For her second look , she took inspiration from the "Spice Up Your Life" album’s cover art, which was released in 1997. Phoenix wore some colorful baggy patchwork pants and a matching bra top.

Phoenix Chi Gulzar with her mother, Melanie Brown. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Spice up your life album cover - 1997 💋. 📸 @edwiggery,” she captioned the image, which was edited to appear exactly like the CD cover and included a young Mel B by her side. Phoenix even matched her mom by striking the same pose.

Lastly, Phoenix tackled the songwriter’s golden look from the music group's beloved film . She sported a shimmering gold two-piece set, matching arm cuffs and had her hair done in space buns. “ Spiceworld: The Movie (US trailer) - 1997 🌎 📸 @edwiggery,” she captioned the picture.

The America’s Got Talent judge shares Phoenix with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar . She is also mother to daughter Angel with ex Eddie Murphy and daughter Madison with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte .

Alongside Mel B, the Spice Girls were originally comprised of Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice). They ruled the charts in the 90s with some of their hit songs like "Wannabe," "Spice Up Your Life," "Stop" and more. Halliwell, 50, was the first to leave the British band in 1998, and the remaining members took a hiatus in 2000.

All five original members reunited in August 2012 and performed at the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympics in London. The singers came together in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and revealed that they remain close, even though they are not currently performing together.

“Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no!” Bunton explained during a July 2020 episode of her U.K. radio show. “We went on a social-distancing walk in the woods. … This time last year, we were performing at Wembley all glammed up. Well, this year we were in wellies, walking in the rain. Something you don’t see every day — five Spice Girls in their wellies!”

