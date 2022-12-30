Read full article on original website
Related
4 arrested for burglary at SW Kan. community living facility
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a southwest Kansas burglary have arrested four suspects. On December 26, 2022, police were dispatched to a community living facility, Summit ResCare, 2102 E. Spruce Street in Garden City for a prior burglary. Just after 1:00 A.M. Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Morgan Boone and...
Garden City man threatens to shoot officers over a power outage
A 53-year-old Garden City man was arrested after threatening to shoot officers on Thursday.
kscbnews.net
Stolen Vehicle, Suspects Stopped in Stanton County
On December 28th at 3:22 am the Hamilton County Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a confirmed stolen vehicle out of Colorado on south K27 highway. The driver fled and spike strips were set up by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle continued into rural southwest Stanton County. The vehicle was disabled at Big Bow Grade and CR 23. One adult male and one adult female were taken into custody and transported back to Hamilton County. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Morton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the pursuit.
westernkansasnews.com
Two minor injuries in Finney County accident
Finney County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Finney County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by 22-year-old Natosha Meyers of Deerfield and a 2006 Nissan Frontier driven by 41-year-old Anastacio Lopez Rojas of Syracuse were in the inside westbound on US Highway 50, when a non-contact vehicle stopped in front to turn south onto North Kearny County Line Road.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kailee Thonesavan
A south-central Kansas teenager, missing for nearly two months, may need medical help. Kailee Thonesavan, 16, was last seen on Nov. 10, 2022, in Wichita. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in town or she may travel to Garden City. She may also need medical attention.
WIBW
5 hospitalized after SUV T-bones semi on Kansas highway
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were rushed to the hospital after an SUV t-boned a semi-truck after it ran a stop sign across a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 23 and M Road, near Dodge City, with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
kfdi.com
16-Year-Old Injured After Being Shot in Garden City
A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot at a party in Garden City. Garden City Police say the victim was shot in the 600 block of N. 8th Street and was later flown to a hospital in Colorado due to the extent of his injuries. The shooting happened around 4:25 a.m. Sunday.
KWCH.com
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
westernkansasnews.com
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
KAKE TV
Lee Richardson Zoo celebrates birth of a baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the birth of a healthy baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas. The Lee Richardson Zoo welcomes a baby reticulated giraffe born on Monday at 11:15 a.m. Zoo keepers had been monitoring 9-year-old Cleo during her pregnancy and noticed Monday morning that she showed early signs of giving birth. She gave birth to a healthy boy weighing 185 pounds and was nursing within hours of birth.
Comments / 0