Convicted felon out on personal bond pointed gun at officers after police chase in Warren, cops say
Two suspects, one of which has previous felony convictions, were taken into custody on Monday afternoon after a police chase escalated into shots fired in Warren.
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance
David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
Detroit News
Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after bullet strikes hood of undercover Dearborn officer’s sweatshirt
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a bullet struck the hood of an undercover Dearborn police officer’s sweatshirt, officials said. Dearborn police received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2). They used an Apple Air Tag to follow the vehicle to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
The Oakland Press
Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
New Year's Eve traffic stop in Detroit leads to drug bust, driver's arrest: MSP
A Detroit driver is facing multiple charges after Michigan State Police discovered drugs in their car during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Weapons seized following US-23 traffic stop
An out of state suspect is facing weapons charges after a run-in on US-23 with Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. On Thursday, a trooper from Brighton Post stopped a vehicle for speeding near Willis Road in Washtenaw County. An investigation found that a 25-year-old driver from South Carolina...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan gun store owner accused of illegally making assault rifles, converting Glocks into rifles
FLINT, Mich. – Former and current employees of a Michigan gun store owner spoke with federal officials and exposed him for illegally manufacturing assault rifles and converting Glock pistols into rifles, authorities said. Hamed Awad, the owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is named in a criminal complaint...
fox2detroit.com
Driver who crashed on I-75 needed three Narcan doses to be revived, MSP says
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said officers responded to a crash on I-75 in Madison Heights on Monday involving only car - and the driver needed multiple doses of Narcan to be revived. According to MSP, troopers were sent to a one car crash on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after shots fired at undercover Dearborn police officer in Detroit
DETROIT – Shots were fired at an undercover Dearborn police officer who was inside a vehicle Monday morning in Detroit. Officials say the officer was investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in Detroit when shots were fired around 6 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt Street. At least one bullet went through the windshield, striking the hood of the officer’s sweatshirt, but the officer was not harmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mother pleads no contest to charges related to her leaving a baby during a housefire
DETROIT – On Tuesday, a Detroit mother pleaded no contest to charges claiming she didn’t tell firefighters her 18-month-old adopted daughter was inside her burning home. The fire happened in April of 2021 on Detroit’s east side; firefighters said they went into the house on a mission to find the woman’s dogs and, by surprise, found a child inside.
Sheriff's office searching for hit and run driver in fatal accident
The sheriff's office said someone hit and killed Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township. Authorities are seeking the public's help with figuring out who was behind the wheel.
2 men allegedly spent $1K on gas, lottery tickets with stolen credit card
Knows these guys, or their van?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car
DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
fox2detroit.com
$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in southwest Detroit after a suspect fired shots at a Dearborn officer
Police have shut down at least five blocks on Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit to search for a suspect who allegedly shot at a Dearborn officer in the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old man killed by driver in Oakland County -- what we know
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Here’s what we know about the incident so far. Police said the crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) on Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane, in Oakland Township.
fox2detroit.com
Young mom found dead was victim of domestic violence, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. A Detroit family started the new year in mourning. They had to tell a 7-year-old girl her mother died after being found in her home on the east side last Saturday.
22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man.
fox2detroit.com
Tips lead to 8 drug arrests in Warren
Eight people are in custody thanks to two tips the Warren police P.A.I.D. line received. This line pays people for information about drug crimes.
