Warren, MI

Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance

David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 in custody after bullet strikes hood of undercover Dearborn officer’s sweatshirt

DETROIT – Two people are in custody after a bullet struck the hood of an undercover Dearborn police officer’s sweatshirt, officials said. Dearborn police received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2). They used an Apple Air Tag to follow the vehicle to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Weapons seized following US-23 traffic stop

An out of state suspect is facing weapons charges after a run-in on US-23 with Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. On Thursday, a trooper from Brighton Post stopped a vehicle for speeding near Willis Road in Washtenaw County. An investigation found that a 25-year-old driver from South Carolina...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 in custody after shots fired at undercover Dearborn police officer in Detroit

DETROIT – Shots were fired at an undercover Dearborn police officer who was inside a vehicle Monday morning in Detroit. Officials say the officer was investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in Detroit when shots were fired around 6 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt Street. At least one bullet went through the windshield, striking the hood of the officer’s sweatshirt, but the officer was not harmed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man still missing 13 years after Dearborn Heights police arrest someone else driving his car

DETROIT – Another man was caught and arrested while driving his car, but 13 years later David Robinson is still missing. David Earl Robinson, also known as “Dave,” was last seen in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2010. He visited his mother’s house to ask about his aunt’s upcoming funeral. He left her home after 9 p.m. and went to his cousin’s house. He stayed for a short while, but never returned to his mother’s house.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Young mom found dead was victim of domestic violence, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. A Detroit family started the new year in mourning. They had to tell a 7-year-old girl her mother died after being found in her home on the east side last Saturday.
DETROIT, MI

