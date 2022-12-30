Part of Route 9 to close for 3 months starting Jan. 6

Delaware Route 9 will be closed from Polktown Road to Reedy Point Road starting Friday, Jan. 6, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation .

The 24/7 closure will last until March 20, 2023 and will allow for the construction of a new roundabout, which will serve as the access to the Fort DuPont development.

The detour for northbound traffic is Port Penn Road to Pole Bridge Road to US 13 to Cox Neck Road to Clinton Street.

The detour for southbound traffic is Clinton Street to Cox Neck Road to US 13 to Pole Bridge Road to Port Penn Road.

Access to and from the north – Delaware City area – to the Fort DuPont development will be maintained during construction.