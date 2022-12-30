ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware City, DE

Part of Route 9 to close for 3 months starting Jan. 6

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago
Some of Route 9 will be closed fro Friday, Jan. 6 through Monday, March 20. (Unsplash)

Delaware Route 9 will be closed from Polktown Road to Reedy Point Road starting Friday, Jan. 6, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation .

The 24/7 closure will last until March 20, 2023 and will allow for the construction of a new roundabout, which will serve as the access to the Fort DuPont development.

The detour for northbound traffic is Port Penn Road to Pole Bridge Road to US 13 to Cox Neck Road to Clinton Street.

The detour for southbound traffic is Clinton Street to Cox Neck Road to US 13 to Pole Bridge Road to Port Penn Road.

Access to and from the north – Delaware City area – to the Fort DuPont development will be maintained during construction.

James Hosler Jr
3d ago

There is absolutely no reason for this construction to occur. It's all about money!! Accidents are only going to increase and also make it tougher for first responders to do their jobs. I have lived in this area for almost 20 years and I am saddened by how these liberal Democrats and new out of state residents are slowly destroying this state. It has nothing to do with preservation it is all about money. Politics has become the poison of this nation. Delaware City has an important history that should be restored and preserved and taught. Not destroyed for the sake of so-called progress.

Michael Gurczenski
3d ago

that's about the stupidest place to place a roundabout with the number of trucks with boats and trailers that travel rt9.

Town Square LIVE News

