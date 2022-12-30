Read full article on original website
Related
Miguel Sapochnik's House Of The Dragon Exit Might've Been More Personal Than Initially Suggested
"Game of Thrones" remains one of the biggest shows in HBO's wheelhouse (via Business Insider), even after being off the air for a few years now. Despite the mixed reception to the ending of the series, HBO executives clearly still believe in the franchise, and many spin-offs have been planned as a result, including the current prequel, "House of the Dragon."
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Lenny Henry Believes Sign Language Education Should Be Mandatory
Netflix is putting all of its chips in on the "Witcher," hoping to give it the true franchise treatment. Unfortunately for the streaming service, the franchise has seen its fair share of setbacks in recent weeks. First, leading man Henry Cavill departed the series, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt. Then, Netflix's prequel series "The Witcher: Blood Origin" holds an embarrassing record for Netflix in regard to its critical reception.
Westworld Star James Marsden Laments The Series' Untimely Cancellation
"Westworld" is perhaps one of the biggest science fiction shows of the last decade, with a large cast of A-list actors and an ambitious storyline that shifted in scope throughout its four seasons. Many believed "Westworld" was intended to run for six seasons initially, but HBO ultimately decided to cancel the series after Season 4 (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Yellowstone Fans Think Season 2 Provided Major Foreshadowing For Plot Points In Season 5
Well into its fifth season, Taylor Sheridan's massively popular neo-western "Yellowstone" has saddled up plenty of hyper-dramatic storylines for its loyal fanbase to keep track of during its 50-plus episodes so far. From its start, the show's appeal has been driven largely by the proven formula of the extended Dutton family's never-ending struggle to protect their sprawling Montana ranch from baddies closing in on all sides.
Netflix Cancels 1899 (& Why That Seems Short-Sighted)
The Netflix series "1899," a mystery thriller set on a steamship full of European migrants at the turn of the 20th century, has been canceled after a single season. The series was released on November 17, 2022, and the international production was helmed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of Netflix's previous success with German language programming, "Dark." The cast of "1899" included Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, and Miguel Bernardeau.
CSI: Vegas Fans Were Highly Impressed With The Pipe Cleaner Episode
In 2021, with the premiere of "CSI: Vegas," some fans might have been doubtful that the sequel series could recapture the same magic as its predecessor, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which ran from 2000 to 2015 (via IMDb). While there are spinoffs out there, such as "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY," each trying to keep the original template, "CSI: Vegas" didn't win fans over at first.
The Bloater From The Last Of Us Trailer Explained
We're mere days away from the world ending and having to walk through the aftermath with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in HBO's highly anticipated show, "The Last of Us." Created by Neil Druckmann (the brains behind the original game the show is based on) and Craig Mazin of unsettling drama, "Chernobyl," what we've seen so far promises to be a close adaptation to one of the most beloved games of all time. From its heroes to its villains and everything in between, there appears to be plenty for fans to get giddy about, including one of the game's most lethal threats.
Who Did That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Voice On Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty" has been at the pinnacle of pop culture for some time now, whether you like it or not. Though the series started as merely an homage to "Back To the Future," it has proven worth the viewers' attention. After finally gaining momentum to air seasons consistently, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon honored other mediums with their craft (via Polygon). The fan-favorite anime episodes are a love letter to the Japanese style while the highly rated "The Ricklantis Mixup" is a genuinely captivating and heart-wrenching episode in the vein of "The Wire."
How Modern Family Could Have Been A Completely Different Show
Among all the drama-and-comedy-fueled domestic sitcoms served up on television, the exploits of the Dunphys and Pritchetts on the long-running "Modern Family" represent one the most adroitly scripted, critically celebrated examples of the genre in primetime history (per The Washington Post). Featuring spot-on comic performances from sitcom veteran Ed O'Neill...
Tell Us More, Paramount+: Streamer Drops Teaser For Grease Series Rise Of The Pink Ladies
The musical "Grease" opened in 1971 courtesy of creators Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and within a few short years, Hollywood took note of its potential. The result was a now-divisively-aged 1978 film of the same title, which would go on to become one of the most recognizable musical features of all time. It stars John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively: two high school kids who fall in and out of love before reuniting, at last, not allowing their greaser gang connections to disrupt their romance.
Netflix's Assassin's Creed Moves On Without Showrunner Jeb Stuart
Netflix is looking to become a hub for video game adaptations, whether live-action or animated. The streaming giant has already seen massive success with the likes of "Arcane," "Castlevania," and "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," and it's now taking another step forward, partnering with Ubisoft on a live-action "Assassin's Creed" series. "Assassin's Creed"...
Why Joyce Leaving For Russia In Stranger Things Season 4 Makes No Sense
"Stranger Things" Season 4 boasts a cast of fan-favorite characters undertaking separate journeys that, ultimately, lead to the same destination. For Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), that means teaming up with Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) to rescue Jim Hopper (David Harbour) from a Russian prison camp. Hopper and Joyce share a...
Fans Wish The Na'vi Language Was More Prominent In Avatar 2
Outside of the series' remarkable visual effects, perhaps one of the most impressive aspects of the "Avatar" franchise is the way in which director James Cameron has made Pandora feel like a real world that is remarkably distinct from Earth. One major factor of this realism is the way in which Cameron has made the alien race known as the Na'vi seem believable and grounded — complete with their own culture and society.
Why Spencer Dutton From Yellowstone's 1923 Looks So Familiar
"Yellowstone" has proven to be the franchise that just won't quit. The show's presently on its fifth season, continuing to rack up impressive viewership numbers, and it's released a slew of spin-offs to keep the legend of the Dutton family alive and well. First, there was "1883," which tracked the migration of several members of the Dutton family from Texas to Montana. By the time "1923" rolls around, the Duttons are secure in their Montana property, but there are various hardships looming, from Prohibition to the Great Depression.
How SNL Alumni Bill Hader Helped Create South Park's PC Principal
Bill Hader is practically comedy royalty at this point. He broke onto the scene as a featured player on "Saturday Night Live," where he brought numerous recurring characters to life, including Stefon and Anthony Peter Coleman. After leaving the show in 2013, he went on to star in numerous films and TV series (although he was already well-versed in those mediums during his tenure on "SNL"). He was the leading man in "Trainwreck," and he starred in the likes of "Inside Out," "The Angry Birds Movie," and "Sausage Party."
Looper Staff Predicts: The Best New Series Of 2023 Will Be...
There are three things in life that are certain: death, taxes, and, of course, streamers and networks alike releasing an entire fleet of brand new shows for you to binge-watch every year. These days, there's no shortage of ways to watch television, whether you've cut the cord and are streamers-only or still set things to record onto your DVR. (Alexa, please look up if DVRs still exist.) Thanks to streamers, though, the schedules aren't quite as set as they used to be; rather than only releasing new shows in the fall (with the exception of mid-season replacement premiere), shows come out whenever the streamers dang well please, and the market's never been more saturated.
Whatever Happened To Aziz Ansari After Parks And Recreation Ended?
Over six years, from 2009 to 2015, a little show called "Parks and Recreation" managed to grow from a riff on "The Office" to a multiple Emmy-nominated beloved hit. Its ensemble cast of talented comedians and actors collaborated to create an upbeat, compelling world where local politics could feel like high drama and flawed characters could be ultimately redeemed. Through it all, viewers even learned a bit about the American government.
Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good
When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.
How The Imperfects Grounded The Superhero Genre For Star Italia Ricci
Created by Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton, "The Imperfects" is a 2022 sci-fi TV show that aired a single eight-episode season on Netflix, which premiered on September 8. Although the series was ultimately canceled after that one season, it still managed to amass a significant fanbase, with numerous viewers taking to its bright and charismatic rendering of classic young adult fiction tropes within a fantasy context.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0