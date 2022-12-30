Read full article on original website
Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
myhorrynews.com
22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
WMBF
Police: Suspects wanted in robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police is asking for the community’s help to identify suspects in an assault and robbery at Burlington Coat Factory on the evening of December 20. NMBPD says the male subject has a tattoo on his right bicep and wears...
WMBF
Warrants: Woman gave birth in Myrtle Beach after suspected heroin overdose
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman gave birth to a baby boy after a suspected heroin overdose, according to an arrest warrant. Police arrested Jenna Mcdaniel on Monday following an investigation. Arrest warrants state that on Sept. 9, officers were called to Grand Strand Medical Center...
Driver cited in Myrtle Beach crash that injured bicyclist, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver was cited after a crash Monday in Myrtle Beach that injured a bicyclist, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The driver was cited with failure to yield right of way, Vest said. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of […]
WMBF
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery in the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Lake Arrowhead Road where they met with two people who said they had been robbed.
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after domestic assault with weapons in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may have seen a large police presence in Surfside Beach Sunday as officers responded to a domestic assault situation. The Surfside Beach Police Dept. said they responded to the area of Ocean Boulevard at 7th Avenue South for the incident involving weapons. Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol looking for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting Southport teen on bicycle
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver early on New Year’s Day. The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on River Road SE near Southport. The teen was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.
WECT
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following community complaints near Elizabethtown
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following community complaints involving Russ St. in the Elizabethtown area. According to the release, the complaints focused on the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area. During an...
‘Confused and hurt’: Family wants Horry County nightclub closed after deadly New Year’s Day shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A grieving mother is looking for answers after her son was shot and killed at an Horry County nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Four hours after the new year, Tanisha Lewis received a phone call from her sister that her nephew, Emanuel Melvin, 22, was shot […]
cbs17
Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
WMBF
Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs; Lanes closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs. It is unclear how many people are injured. Horry County...
WMBF
Conway police searching for missing man last seen New Year’s Day
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Conway Police Department said Christopher Robin McCann was last seen on New Year’s Day evening in the area of Forest Loop Road in Conway. He’s described as 6′0 and 175...
counton2.com
Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a...
Man missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, according to the Conway Police Department. Christopher Robin McCann was last seen Sunday on Forest Loop Road wearing a yellow Grounds Guy shirt, green pants and black boots, police said. It is possible that McCann is driving a brown 2013 […]
columbuscountynews.com
Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC
A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
WMBF
House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris. HCFR was able...
wpde.com
2 people with gunshot wounds show up at Little River-area ER; police investigate
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two victims with gunshot wounds went to the emergency room at McLeod Seacoast on Highway 9 Tuesday night. Hospital security told police that two gunshot wound victims arrived at the ER entrance at the Little River-area hospital, according to an incident report.
myhorrynews.com
SLED: 18-year-old man shot by Conway police after opening fire on officer
A shootout with a Conway police officer left one man with life-threatening injuries Thursday night, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the Forest Loop Road area near Ninth Avenue when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
