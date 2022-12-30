ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

WBTW News13

Police report: Man, woman showing ‘signs of gross intoxication’ charged after shots fired inside North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police found 23 shell casings after shots were reportedly fired inside of a North Myrtle Beach home early New Year’s Day, according to a police report obtained by News13. John William Nash, 55, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to J. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

22 year-old killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says

A 22 year-old Conway man died and others were injured after a shooting in the Poplar area of Horry County on Monday, according to authorities. Emanuel Melvin was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At least two...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Man missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, according to the Conway Police Department. Christopher Robin McCann was last seen Sunday on Forest Loop Road wearing a yellow Grounds Guy shirt, green pants and black boots, police said. It is possible that McCann is driving a brown 2013 […]
CONWAY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Stabbing Sends One to NHRMC

A fight at the Whiteville Timesaver Monday sent one man to the hospital. Details are incomplete at this time, but Det. Sgt. Scott Moody of the Whiteville Police said two men were involved in an altercation at the convenience store, and one was seriously "stabbed or cut." Police were called...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WMBF

House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris. HCFR was able...
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

SLED: 18-year-old man shot by Conway police after opening fire on officer

A shootout with a Conway police officer left one man with life-threatening injuries Thursday night, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the Forest Loop Road area near Ninth Avenue when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
LONGS, SC

