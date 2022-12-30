ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

SFGate

Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 250-foot drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel of...
MONTARA, CA
CBS Denver

Family of missing Lakota man pleads with him to come home

For the past five days, Jennifer Black Elk has been searching for her nephew Wanbli Oyate Vigil. The 27-year-old Lakota man has been missing since Dec. 29. He was last seen near West 13th Avenue and Knox Court in Denver. On Tuesday, Vigil's family and community members held a search party to try to find Vigil."It feels surreal," Black Elk told CBS News Colorado. "We've checked hospitals, jails, whatever leads we can think of… friends, relatives. We've been putting the word out."Surveillance video shared with CBS News Colorado shows the last time Vigil was seen at his apartment building off...
DENVER, CO
SFGate

Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year's party

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year’s part y in western Michigan. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the shooting killed...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
SFGate

Court: Teacher wearing MAGA hat fell under protected speech

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a former teacher in Vancouver, Washington, concluding that his wearing a hat supporting former President Donald Trump to school was protected speech under the First Amendment. Court documents show that science teacher Eric Dodge...
VANCOUVER, WA
SFGate

Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
CALIFORNIA STATE

